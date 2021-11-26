Two men injured in shootings in Baltimore Thanksgiving Day; one shot by a family member, police say

Baltimore County and City police respond to a shooting outside the Southwest District station on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Ulysses Muñoz

Two men were injured in shootings in Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day, police said, including one who detectives believe was shot by a family member in a home.

First, just past 5 a.m., police responded to an alert from gunfire detection system ShotSpotter in West Baltimore’s Poppleton neighborhood. In the 1000 block of W. Lexington St., near Francis M. Wood High School and the Poe Homes complex, officers found a man who’d been shot in his left leg. His injuries were not life threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-396-2477, or to make an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

At 2:07 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Glenwood Ave. in Northeast Baltimore’s New Northwood neighborhood for a reported shooting.

Police believe the 18-year-old victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was shot by a family member. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers line.