Las Vegas Raiders edge Dallas Cowboys on OT field goal in Thanksgiving thriller

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field with 4:28 left in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas.

Carlson booted five field goals and Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas (6-5) nabbed the crucial win.

Josh Jacobs (87 rushing yards) and Marcus Mariota ran for touchdowns, DeSean Jackson (102 yards) caught a TD and Hunter Renfrow established career highs of eight receptions and 134 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 32 of 47 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (7-4), who have lost three of their last four games. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a score, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon had touchdown receptions and Tony Pollard returned a kickoff for a score for Dallas.

Carlson kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead with 1:52 remaining in regulation before Greg Zuerlein booted a tying 45-yard field goal for Dallas with 19 seconds to play.

Earlier, the Cowboys knotted the score at 30 when Prescott threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Schultz and the same duo combined for the two-point conversion with 2:54 remaining.

Dallas played without receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion). But Michael Gallup (five catches, 106 yards) and Cedrick Wilson (seven receptions, 104 yards) stepped up in their absences.

The Raiders lost standout tight end Darren Waller (knee) early in the second quarter.

Las Vegas outgained Dallas 509 to 437 in a game that featured 28 penalties for 276 yards. Both teams were flagged 14 times with the Cowboys dinged for 166 yards and the Raiders for 110.

Mariota, the Raiders’ backup quarterback, scored on a 3-yard run to give Las Vegas a 24-13 lead with 7:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Pollard returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion run failed to leave Dallas trailing by five.

Carlson kicked a 46-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a 27-19 lead with 3:28 left in the third. Zuerlein was successful from 29 yards to move Dallas back within five with 12 minutes remaining in the contest.

Carlson kicked a 30-yard field goal with 8:21 left to make it 30-22.

The Raiders took the early lead when Carr teamed with Jackson on a 56-yard scoring play. Dallas answered on the next possession with Prescott’s 10-yard touchdown pass to McKeon. Zuerlein was wide left with the extra point.

Las Vegas led 14-6 on Jacobs’ 1-yard scoring run with 1:33 left in the quarter. Carlson kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Raiders an 11-point advantage with 8:46 left in the half before Elliott scored from the 1 to bring Dallas within 17-13 with 25 seconds left in the half.

–Field Level Media

