ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Midnight Mission volunteers, city leaders serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

By Kareen Wynter
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w87Y_0d71frKQ00

Volunteers with the Midnight Mission and Los Angeles city leaders helped organize a Thanksgiving feast Thursday for the unhoused on Skid Row.

After scaling down its annual Thanksgiving program last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the Midnight Mission on Skid Row this year brought back its yearly festive tradition of providing brunch and live music to nearly 2,500 people experiencing homelessness.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Kevin de León also joined in the festivities, both emphasizing the need to provide assistance to those unhoused.

“The volunteers were also able to sit down and talk to somebody. So a homeless person isn’t just a statistic, it’s a story. It’s not just a number, but a narrative, a name,” said Garcetti.

De León said that last year alone, over 1,383 people lose their lives living in the streets in L.A.

“I think it’s time that we move to have it in ourselves to lean in with all the power that we have at every level of government to providing the housing that’s necessary sooner rather than later,” de León added.

For many volunteers at Thursday’s event, they couldn’t imagine celebrating Thanksgiving without giving back to those less fortunate.

Quennisha Gordan, a volunteer at the event, said Skid Row isn’t just ground zero for the homeless or those battling substance abuse, as the pandemic impacted many families in unimaginable ways. Many people who had jobs and homes a year ago have since lost their livelihoods following the pandemic, she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

How much have efforts to ease L.A. port congestion helped?

Congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has improved enough recently that officials have continued to push back the date in which they will begin fining companies for leaving their cargo containers on site for too long. Just the threat of those fines has apparently resulted in a decline of 37% in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

As supply chain bottlenecks create shortages, some charities struggle to secure holiday gift wishes from kids

With less than four weeks to go until Christmas, Kristyn Begari has been rushing to find enough doll styling heads to give to kids in need. But, the purchasing coordinator for the California-based nonprofit Family Giving Tree says it’s been difficult to find them, or racially diverse Barbies or Disney princess dolls. Others charities who […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

Here’s a list of California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein— has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. As of Nov. 30, the United States reached 778,667 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As vaccination rates lagged over the summer, COVID-19 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Low-income areas of L.A. County have lower percentage of COVID-19 booster shots

The percentage of vaccinated Los Angeles County residents who have gotten COVID-19 booster shots is significantly lower in poorer neighborhoods than other areas, a troubling trend officials say could leave already hard-hit communities exposed to a potential surge over the winter. In the county’s high-need areas, only 6.9% of fully vaccinated people eligible for additional COVID-19 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fishing resumes along Orange County coast 2 months after oil spill

Fishing can resume along the Orange County coast Tuesday afternoon, after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined it is safe to eat seafood taken from the waters after an oil spill in early October. An estimated 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean from a ruptured pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
KTLA

NYC OKs 1st safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses

The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing deadly overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday. The “overdose prevention centers” — commonly known as supervised injection sites or safer consumption spaces — have been discussed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. City Council passes ordinance banning ‘ghost guns’

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban so-called ghost guns, joining other big California cities in cracking down on the untraceable, generally homemade firearms that police say have proliferated in the city in recent years. The ordinance bans the possession, sale, purchase, receipt or transportation of firearms without serial numbers, as well […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Sea level rise could threaten hundreds of toxic sites in California

What worries him most are the three power plants looming over the Oxnard coast, and the toxic waste site that has languished there for decades. There are also two naval bases, unknown military dumps and a smog-spewing port. Just one flood could unleash a flow of industrial chemicals and overwhelm his working-class, mostly Latino community. “The coast […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Thanksgiving#Weather#Midnight Mission#Homelessness
KTLA

California begins limiting medical parole to inmates on ventilators

A new California policy could send dozens of quadriplegic, paraplegic or otherwise permanently incapacitated inmates from nursing homes back to state prisons. Prison officials say a change in federal rules led them to limit medical parole to inmates so ill they are hooked to ventilators to breathe, meaning their movement is so limited they are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTLA

Suspicious item at LAX prompts employee evacuations, road closures

A suspicious item prompted airport employees to be temporarily evacuated and some streets to be closed near Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening, officials reported. At around 6:15 p.m., an “anomaly” was observed through an X-ray on a cargo package at Asiana Cargo located in the 5700 block of Century Blvd., according to Karla […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

These are the most hated holiday traditions

The holidays bring joy and merriment, but they can also be stressful. Find out what naughty things top the list that make people scream “Bah Humbug!” Also, a self-proclaimed elegance coach is now making YouTube videos to teach you how to be classy. Buckle up. Andy Riesmeyer unwraps it all in today’s Breaking Buzz. This […]
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

‘Devastating’: Tributes pour in for Jacqueline Avant after her shooting death in Beverly Hills

Tributes poured in Wednesday following news of the shooting death of 81-year-old Los Angeles philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, in Beverly Hills. The shooting was reported around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, where officers arrived to find Jacqueline Avant suffering from a gunshot wound. She […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy