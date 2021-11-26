Private schools continue bringing God to the football field

OCP head coach Guerschom Demosthenes, right, coaches players before the Orlando Christian Prep at Orangewood Christian varsity football game in Maitland on Friday, September 11, 2020. . Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

As Orlando Christian Prep prepared for Friday’s Class 2A football region final playoff game against Zephyrhills Christian, head coach Guerschom Demosthenes also was leading his team in prayer each day.

The team prayed that God would give the Warriors the strength to continue competing at a high level, gave thanks to God for allowing them to play the game they love and asked that God protect both teams from injury Friday night.

OCP coaches and teachers preach the Word of God in classes and during practices and games at the Warriors sporting events. There are no parents complaining, no protesters out front of the school and no rebellion from its student body.

It’s a choice to attend a private school, and for many it’s a Christian choice.

OCP, a small, private Christian school of 600 just off Orlando’s East-West Expressway at Semoran Boulevard, and most of them, if not all, take pride in their school’s Christian values.

So does Demosthenes, a devout Christian who attended Dr. Phillips High. He relishes his platform and being able to instill those values in his student/athletes.

“It’s real important. That’s the core of who we are at OCP and the core of who I am,” Demosthenes said. “We are a ministry first and we are going to talk to [the student/athletes] about God and the importance of character, the importance of being disciplined ... those all interrelate if you want to be successful outside of football.

“If you come to OCP for football, you’re going to leave with some Jesus, too.”

Demosthenes believes God-fearing values are needed more than ever today.

“There is no question there is a big disconnect with faith in our society,” Demosthenes said. “The disconnect comes when there is no love for each other. God is love and because of that, we need to be a mirror image of who God is.

“If you look at our society, our kids are lost, are on drugs and there are a whole lot of other things that do not represent what God is. We try teaching our kids every day.”

Demosthenes points to scripture in relaying his point.

“Proverbs 22:1, ‘a good name is to be more desired than great riches, favor is better than silver or gold,’ is what we preach to those kids,” Demosthenes said. “How do you want to be remembered when you leave the four walls at OCP? I think that’s where the disconnect is in our society right now.”

Providing a platform within our schools for religion is against one of the basic fundamentals of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. Students in school districts like Orange County Public Schools can practice their religion openly, but government-paid employees such as administrators, teachers and coaches can’t encourage or discourage them. It is against the laws on which this nation was built.

A few years ago, OCPS sent out a mandate to coaches at its schools letting them know they could no longer organize or take part in their team prayers or any other event deemed to be sanctioned by a “religion.” Actions such as prayer before and after games were seen as a direct violation of the First Amendment and a contradiction to the principles of the separation between church and state.

The First Amendment reads, in part, that ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … “

The separation of church and state comes from the 14th Amendment to the constitution, often referred to as the establishment clause, which essentially assures that government entities, whether on the federal or state level, do not advance or inhibit religion.

Things like team prayers are seen as “advancing” Christianity and not recognizing other forms of faith gives the impression of favoritism to only Christian values in our schools, which are government-sanctioned and subsidized.

Private schools do not have to abide by those limits.

Demosthenes added, “I’m happy to be at a place where we can talk about Jesus freely and not be criticized. It excites me. ...

“When you take prayers out of school, you are susceptible to anything,” he continued. “The idle mind is the devil’s playground.”

Many coaches take issue with the inability to have team prayers and other religious teachings. Some do not think it should be part of the game.

At OCP, the players have bought in and they practice what is preached. They carry God with them at all times, not just onto the football field.

“Our kids look at me as a leader and they want to see how you’re living,” Demosthenes said. “If you want to be a great role model to kids, you first have to live your own life accordingly.”

Demosthenes has influenced players like sophomore Demarion Jenkins, who came to OCP as an eighth-grader and has been starting on varsity since then.

“Coach D has meant a lot to me and brought God into my life and that’s how it is at OCP,” Jenkins said. “We always praise God and we know we are blessed to be able to do what we do.”

The Warriors have gone further into the season than any other OCP team, sitting two games away from making it into the state championship. It won’t be easy, and of course, Demosthenes always says it’s not what defines his football team.

“Being a football coach is more than wins and losses,” he said. “That comes when you put the Lord first because he always blesses the faithful. That’s why I’m passionate about this.”