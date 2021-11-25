ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A U.S. weapons sale is raising doubts about Biden's promise to help end war in Yemen

NPR
 6 days ago

President Biden promises to help end the seven-year civil war in Yemen and ease the humanitarian crisis it's created. But that would involve U.S. pressure on Saudi Arabia, which has been blamed for escalating the war. NPR's Jackie Northam reports that new U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia raised doubts about...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden nearly ended the drone war, and nobody noticed

Our infamous drone war has largely faded from the headlines. Aside from one strike that went horribly wrong during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, there has been vanishingly little coverage of what's going on with the signature American tactic of the war on terror: remote-controlled death robots. So I was...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border that has some talking of war

The war of words between NATO and Russia over Ukraine is reaching another highpoint — with Russian troops massing at the Ukrainian border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the Baltic nation of Latvia today for meetings with NATO foreign ministers. Topping discussions - a military buildup by Russian forces along Ukraine's border that has some concerned about war. From Moscow, NPR's Charles Maynes has our story.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Biden could soon end the Iraq War (no, really)

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Today is a big literary day in history. On this day in 1835, Mark Twain was born in Florida, Missouri. On this day in 1900, Oscar Wilde died in Paris at just 46 years old. Biden could soon...
POTUS
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Schanzer
BBC

Yemen's Marib: The city at the heart of a dirty war

Marib is full. At a time when rich countries in Europe are in political crisis about hundreds of new refugees, one city in the poorest Arab country has had to deal with the arrival of something approaching one million people fleeing for their lives since Yemen's war started in 2015. Another 45,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) have arrived at the city in the desert since September.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Iran#Npr#American#Saudis
Washington Times

Biden’s lack of a Cold War China policy

China’s global ambitions pose an existential threat to western democracy, prosperity and security but the Biden Administration — captive to isolationist and radical-progressive ideologies — offers no comprehensive policy to lead our allies or defend American interests. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s nine-month review of China policy resulted in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Columbian

U.S., 6 other nations urge end to military sales to Myanmar

BANGKOK — The United States and six other nations issued a joint statement Friday calling on the international community to suspend all assistance to Myanmar’s military, and expressing grave concern over reports of human rights abuses by its security forces. The statement comes as fears of an escalation of violence...
FOREIGN POLICY
Must Read Alaska

Biden’s war on Alaska will benefit Russia

AFTER CEDING AFGHANISTAN TO CHINA, WILL JOE CEDE ALASKA’S ENERGY RICHES TO RUSSIA?. Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels has taken perhaps its heaviest toll on the 49th State. Oil and gas account for roughly half of Alaska’s economy and a quarter of its jobs. There would be lots more oil and gas jobs in Alaska but for Biden, who unilaterally suspended all oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that President Trump had earlier approved. Now that action is being challenged in court.
POLITICO

U.S. and South Korea finalizing end of war declaration text

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: NatSec Daily will be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back in your inboxes — still confused by the composition of canned cranberry sauce — on Monday, Nov. 29. The U.S. and South Korea are...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Voters ‘increasingly’ doubt Biden’s mental fitness

A significant and wide-ranging survey from the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll recently revealed that 58% of the overall respondents think President Biden “is showing he is too old to be President.”. That opinion was held by 90% of Republicans, 63% of independents and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy