Golf

Report: PNC Championship holding spot for Tiger in case he can play

By Sean O'Leary
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Championship is holding a spot open in case Tiger Woods and son Charlie are able to play, sources told Golfweek's Eamon Lynch. The tournament begins Dec. 18 in...

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: New Video Has Surfaced Of Tiger Woods Walking

Golf fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if 14-time major champion Tiger Woods will try to mount a PGA Tour comeback after suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident earlier this year. A new video of the 45-year-old walking around has generated the latest round of...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Surprising Admission On Her Golf Game

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a pretty surprising admission on her golf game earlier this month. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, revealed that she would rather bogey the first hole than birdie it. Seriously. “Would you...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
GOLF
Golf
Sports
TMZ.com

Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Grant And Tamia Hill’s 19-year-old Daughter Myla Demolishes Her Opponent in MMA Debut

Grant Hill has passed the sports torch to his 19-year-old daughter, Myla, who completely obliterated her opponent during her debut MMA fight. Myla won her first mixed martial arts match at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc event in Lakeland, Florida, on Oct. 29, The Shadow League reports. Video shows Myla taking control of the fight early on and dominating her opponent throughout the first round.
LAKELAND, FL
NESN

UFC Heavyweight Wins With Wheel Kick You Need To See To Believe

Chris Barnett doesn’t look like a very nimble fighter. The 5-foot-9, 263-pound UFC heavyweight has the look of someone who needs to solely rely on his strength in order to win in the octagon. But Barnett’s latest victory was not a product of raw power. “Beastboy” on Saturday night employed...
UFC
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Bryson DeChambeau confused the golf world with his admission on his relationship with Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau and Koepka are set to play their own version of “The Match” on Friday afternoon. DeChambeau admitted that he’s felt bullied by Koepka. “It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me...
GOLF

