Pedro Arturo Rodriguez of San Diego Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Spring Valley

By Editor
 5 days ago
The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the Spring Valley shooting death of a man three weeks ago, they said Thursday.

They booked Pedro Arturo Rodriguez Jr., 22, into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a news release.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested Rodriguez as he left his residence in the 5200 block of Quince Street in San Diego, Seiver said.

Arnolfo Quintero, 26, died after shots were fired in the 8700 block of Troy Street in Spring Valley shortly after noon on Nov. 3, said Lt. Joel Stranger of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Prior to the arrival of deputies and paramedics, residents of the area took Quintero to a hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead.

– City News Service

