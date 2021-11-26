Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle.

Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed the boy driving the stolen vehicle on Highway 118 in the Oakman area.

“The juvenile led Captain Williams on a vehicle pursuit that went several miles into Fayette County,” police wrote in a social media post.

Fayette County law enforcement eventually used spike strips to stop the boy, “flattening all four tires on the vehicle.”

The George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp is a “boot camp wilderness program designed to divert 12 to 17-year-old boys with delinquent offenses from serving time with the Alabama Department of Youth Services,” according to the post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.