New York City, NY

Streets around Rockefeller Center closing to cars for the holidays

By Greg Mocker, Aliza Chasan, Rebecca Solomon
 5 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — With crowds flocking back to New York City for the holidays, cars will be blocked from the area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall for large swathes of the day beginning Friday.

Pedestrianizing the streets will make the area safer, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He encouraged people to use public transit to get to the neighborhood.

“No place on earth is more magical than Midtown during the holidays, and New Yorkers and visitors alike will get to enjoy the neighborhood with more pedestrian space than ever,” de Blasio said.

Changes include:

  • Pedestrian-Only Side Streets : 49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues will be open only to pedestrians during the most congested hours.
    • The City will close these streets to vehicle traffic between 11 a.m. and midnight daily.
    • Stricter crowd-control protocols are expected to be in place for the tree-lighting scheduled for Wednesday, December 1 st .
  • 5th Avenue : Movable barriers will be placed on the east and west sides of 5th Avenue between 48th and 52nd Streets, eliminating a lane of traffic on each side of the avenue to create more pedestrian space. Additionally, there will be no turns allowed onto 47th, 49th, or 51st Streets.
  • 6th Avenue : Movable barriers will be placed on the east side of 6th Avenue between 48th and 52nd Streets, eliminating one lane of traffic to create more pedestrian space.
  • Buses : MTA buses will bypass all stops between 48th to 52nd Streets, and all crosstown buses will be re-routed around Rockefeller Center during pedestrian-only hours.
