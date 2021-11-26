‘Mr. Rib’ celebrates Thanksgiving by making meals for those in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Ned Mallory knows how to cook up a good Thanksgiving meal and he loves to share. On Thursday, people lined up on the corner of Olive and Peach avenues for a hot plate of his food to celebrate the holiday.

“Mr. Rib, they call me Mr. Rib,” he says he loves spending the holiday with his family. “But this is my family out here in the streets.”

On the menu this year: chicken, ribs and dessert “for the underprivileged and the less fortunate people,” he says.

He asks that you don’t thank him, though.

“It’s just a blessing from God, I don’t take none of the credit.”

The annual Thanksgiving feast has been a Mr. Rib tradition for more than two decades thanks to donations from charities, the food bank and other good samaritans, feeding hundreds of families over the years.

The people have been good to him, too.

“My truck caught on fire and burned up in March,” Mallory said.

The community came together and helped him fundraise for a new truck, and he’s not hanging up the apron anytime soon.

“See I’m a young man. I’ll be 74-years-old this year, and I’m not tired yet. I love what I do.”

With help from his family and his community, Mr. Rib continues giving thanks and giving back.

He even plans on serving meals ahead of Christmas time in partnership with the Fresno Police Department and Manchester Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.