SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance will make a return this year after being postponed in 2020. The event will take place on Nov. 30 through Dec. 12 at the Davenport Hotel and River Park Square. The annual Spokane family tradition was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as 11 extravagantly decorated trees and their complementing collection of gifts were placed in storage.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO