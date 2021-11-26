Area sports figures give their thanks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thanksgiving is a time to be most thankful.

It’s also a time to reflect on what’s most important. The Twin Tiers sports scene is chalked full of inspirational athletes, coaches and communities. Each share their biggest thanks for their respective families and friends.

From Tioga football to local college athletes excelling at the next level, 18 Sports gives you a first-hand look at what they’re most thankful for on Thanksgiving.

