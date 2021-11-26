ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers assign top prospect Zayde Wisdom to OHL

By Brian La Rose
 5 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Flyers’ top prospects, center Zayde Wisdom, is headed back to the OHL. His junior team, the Kingston Frontenacs, announced that he returned to practice with them on Thursday, signaling that the Flyers have indeed loaned him back for the remainder of their season.

Wisdom has yet to play this year due to offseason shoulder surgery. In 2020-21, he played 28 games in the AHL with the Phantoms, registering seven goals and 11 assists, decent production for an 18-year-old playing as an underager. He was eligible to play as a junior-aged player because the OHL didn’t play last season due to the pandemic. Since he played in more than 20 games, he was eligible to remain with Lehigh Valley this season if the Flyers wanted to keep him there. The 2020 fourth-round pick is likely to be on Team Canada’s radar for the upcoming World Junior Championship if he produces upon his return.

This will mark Wisdom’s third season in the OHL. His best came in 2019-20 when he put up 59 points in 62 games. At the end of his junior campaign, he will be eligible to return to the AHL, so he might be able to see game action with the Phantoms before the season comes to an end.

