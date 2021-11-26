Andrew Garfield Says His Spider-Man Would Be ‘Pretty Suspect’ of Iron Man

The Brazilian Spider-Man No Way Home trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaping towards Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Sandman and Lizard. But it appears The Lizard is being punched by someone in said Spiderman trailer for No Way Home. Sony’s editors might want us to believe otherwise, but fans immediately speculated that this particular shot edited out either Tobey Maguire or more likely Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and that in the actual shot from the final version of the movie we’ll see the three villains clash with all three Spider-Men. While that line doesn’t flat-out confirm that Tobey MaGuire’s Spider-Man is in the film, it does allude to there being more than one Spider-Man. More Spiderman news, Tom Holland talked to GQ about the #Spiderman No Way Home ending. And your final Marvel news for No Way Home: The big wigs behind the Spider-Man movies want Tom Holland to continue to play the titular character for years to come … but Holland’s not so sure about that. Continuing his interview with GQ, Holland spoke about hanging up the web shooters and the future of the web-head by saying, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17th.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO