Andrew Garfield Says His Spider-Man Would Be ‘Pretty Suspect’ of Iron Man

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield is not yet saying he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he has said how his Peter Parker would have reacted to Tony Stark. Garfield spoke with GQ for a new interview and was asked what...

ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Congratulates Avengers Co-Star Scarlett Johansson: "F- You, Scarlett"

Last night saw two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson become the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures." As part of the ceremony multiple collaborators of Johansson's paid tribute to her including Marvel head Kevin Feige, Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Jojo Rabbit co-star Thomasin McKenzie, and many other of her former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made an appearance (via video) to offer his own style of congratulations.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Sony Shocks Fans, Forces Removal of “Leaked” Andrew Garfield Image

For months — and months, and months — Marvel fans have speculated that the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will break the “Spider-Verse” wide open with the return of former “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside the trilogy’s star, Tom Holland. Although Holland and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Which Movie Spider-Man Costume He Likes Best

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared what his favorite suit for the hero was. They put his costume up against Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's iterations of the character. His answer seemed to split things between Tom's latest suit and the one from Amazing Spider-Man II. "Out of these three, I actually like Tom [Holland's] the best," he said. "But, I like the Amazing Spider-Man II's the best, I think as well." Fans have argued this idea into the ground. A lot of people just love Maguire's suit from the Sam Raimi trilogy. But, a growing contingent of fans think that the Amazing suit is a dark horse because of the eyes and some of the webbing. Most Marvel and Sony brass agree that they've done something tremendous with the eyes on Holland's suits. They found a practical way to mess with the size of the lenses. This small change manages to inject Spidey with some more emotion during moments you can't see Peter Parker's face,
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 3 Release Date: When is the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reveal?

Is there a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 3 release date already? The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 has only just dropped as of writing and the movie itself is exactly a month away, but could a third trailer sneak in before then? Could there finally be a Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield confirmation, or has the new trailer accidentally revealed them already?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Robert Downey Jr. Franchise Heading to Hulu

Robert Downey Jr. might be best known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he still has played quite a number of memorable parts. If you're a subscriber of Hulu, you'll soon have a chance to check out one of those roles in its entirety. On Wednesday, December 1st, both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows will be available to stream on Hulu. Fans will now get to see the 2009 and 2011 films, which see Downey portray Sherlock Holmes alongside Jude Law as Dr. John Watson and Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield Shares Thoughts On Whether He’d Ever Play The Joker

Swapping a Marvel role for a DC one and vice versa is nothing new in the age of superhero films. Plenty of stars have played multiple characters across both cinematic universes. It’s (seemingly) been a while since Andrew Garfield donned a Spider-Man costume. After being unceremoniously let go, one might believe Garfield would never want to put on another spandex outfit. But that might not be the case as a notorious DC villain came up on his radar. The Tick, Tick… Boom! star shared whether he’d be interested in playing The Joker.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lil Nas X Poses With Spider-Man Actors Tom Holland & Andrew Garfield, Says He's Playing Miles Morales

Lil Nas X says that he's playing Miles Morales in live-action. The pop star made his way to the Spider-Man meet-up between Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. GQ had an event for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star and the pictures spiraling out of that event have the entire Internet talking. That was before Lil Nas decided to throw some gasoline on the fire with his comments about playing Miles. People have been speculating all kinds of wild things about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. If this were to be true (It's probably just trolling from a master of the art form) it would shake the entire fandom in an unmistakable way. Miles Morales is one of the most popular new Marvel characters of the last 20 years. Having Lil Nas X would absolutely stir fandom discourse for an entire year. People can dream, but right now it looks like a well-timed joke from a Twitter master. But, the multiverse is wide open and bursting with possibility.
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer May Have Spoiled Andrew Garfield’s Return: IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Brazilian Spider-Man No Way Home trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaping towards Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Sandman and Lizard. But it appears The Lizard is being punched by someone in said Spiderman trailer for No Way Home. Sony’s editors might want us to believe otherwise, but fans immediately speculated that this particular shot edited out either Tobey Maguire or more likely Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and that in the actual shot from the final version of the movie we’ll see the three villains clash with all three Spider-Men. While that line doesn’t flat-out confirm that Tobey MaGuire’s Spider-Man is in the film, it does allude to there being more than one Spider-Man. More Spiderman news, Tom Holland talked to GQ about the #Spiderman No Way Home ending. And your final Marvel news for No Way Home: The big wigs behind the Spider-Man movies want Tom Holland to continue to play the titular character for years to come … but Holland’s not so sure about that. Continuing his interview with GQ, Holland spoke about hanging up the web shooters and the future of the web-head by saying, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17th.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans think they’ve found Andrew Garfield in new Spider-Man: No Way Home footage

Recent Spider-Man: No Way Home footage has convinced viewers that Andrew Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker.With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, excitement over the forthcoming movie has been fuelled even more by the second trailer, as well as a brand new TV spot that debuted on Sunday (21 November).It’s known that Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. However, both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
MOVIES

