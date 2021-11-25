WATCH: POV tour of Christmas in the Park

LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500. “We decided to extend the applications so that more people...
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it's time to pack a few turkey sandwiches and head out for a tour of the holiday decorations around Acadiana. The normal holiday decorations are beginning to go up around Acadiana: from simple strings of lights on houses and in storefront windows to extravagant animatronics and light shows in some of the higher-end neighborhoods (W Bayou Parkway, don't disappoint us this year!).
De Kerstdagen is returning to Pella to kick off the Christmas season. The Annual Tour of Stores returns Monday evening. The evening includes carolers from local schools, Marion County Bank selling discounted Pella Bucks, a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and storefronts open in the Central Business District past their regular hours.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hershey park is welcoming families to its Christmas Candylane this holiday season with millions of lights around the park, hot chocolate and a visit from none other than the big man himself, Santa Claus. Amanda Polyak, Hershey Park public relations manager, joins the morning show to discuss...
One of a local nonprofit’s most prominent events is gearing up for another run this holiday season. Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s annual Christmas Home Tour will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased online for $30 at cafb.org or Randall’s stores in Pecan Grove and Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
Experience an authentic Christmas of long ago in the warm glow of lantern light. This year the 2021 Christmas Homes Tour features six homes. The Downtown Enfield Restoration and Preservation Committee (DERP) invites you to the Annual Christmas in Enfield Oyster Roast. | Buy Tickets.
CADILLAC — For years, Christmas has come early in Cadillac, with the annual visit from Santa Claus and lighting of the tree in city park the Friday after Thanksgiving. Last year, however, the event was canceled due to COVID. “This was a tough decision as this has been a long-standing...
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Get ready and excited to enjoy a photo with Santa, barnyard tours, feeding animals, Friends of Hart...
Every year, with the exception of last year due to COVID-19, several organizations in Little Falls host a variety of Christmas tours. It is a fun way for visitors to learn more about the places and their history as well as to enjoy some good Christmas cheer. At the Linden...
For nearly 60 years, since the first homeowners on Campbell Drive stuck together some stovepipe, painted them to look like candy canes and stuck them near the street, Huron has continued to find new and inventive ways to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season. Since the creation of Candy Cane...
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The historic Governor Duncan mansion is welcoming guests back for Christmas at the Mansion this holiday season. The Revered James Caldwell Chapter, NSDAR, opening up the mansion for twilight holiday tours. Tours are scheduled for Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 4, from 5-7...
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., always has a lot of things going on besides telling the history of the region. That is particularly true as the holiday season begins. The Watauga Valley Art League has just opened its annual Winterfest Art Show, which is...
Staff of Heritage Park in Forest City worked extra hard to get this year’s sixth annual Holiday Tour of Lights display ready for its 2021 premiere night on Nov. 26. Workers completed the finishing touches on Nov. 24 and tested all the lights and displays. “Due to COVID-19 and supply...
The MannaFest Christmas Tour of Homes slated for 4-8 p.m. on December 4 will feature four homes elaborately decked out for the holiday season. Visitors may catch a tour bus or pick up a map at Central Baptist Church, where light refreshments will be served. Tickets, which are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, are on sale at HomeGrown, Good Golly Miss Molly’s, Petalz By Annie and most area banks. The event benefits MannaFest Food Pantry which provides food and supplies to people in need in Polk County. For additional information, call the pantry at 936-327-9555.
Glenmore Mansion will be hosting its annual Christmas candlelight tours on December 4-5 and December 11-12, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for preschoolers. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased upon entry, cash only. New groups are admitted every 15 minutes, with the last tour entering at 8:30 p.m. Tours are self-directed and at your own pace, but docents will be in each room to answer questions and share about Glenmore’s history.
St. Stephens Church, 903 E. 2nd St., Merrill, will again host the annual O’Tannenbaum Tour. This magical wonderland filled with decorated trees, wreaths, and gift baskets will set the scene for attendees to get in the mood for Christmas. And all of the decorated trees, wreaths, and gift baskets will be raffled off, with the money raised benefiting Lincoln County 4H projects and community programs.
Five homes and one business will be included in the Holy Trinity Catholic School annual Christmas Tour of Homes planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. That day will also be their annual Christmas vendor/craft sale in the school’s multipurpose room. Tickets for the Tour of Homes can be purchased in advance at the school or church or purchased at the school on the day of the event.
