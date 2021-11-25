WATCH: POV tour of Christmas in the Park

The MannaFest Christmas Tour of Homes slated for 4-8 p.m. on December 4 will feature four homes elaborately decked out for the holiday season. Visitors may catch a tour bus or pick up a map at Central Baptist Church, where light refreshments will be served. Tickets, which are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, are on sale at HomeGrown, Good Golly Miss Molly’s, Petalz By Annie and most area banks. The event benefits MannaFest Food Pantry which provides food and supplies to people in need in Polk County. For additional information, call the pantry at 936-327-9555.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO