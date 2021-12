Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO