The Uso's came out to the ring to kick off SmackDown, and they gave a big-time introduction to the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns came out with Paul Heyman by his side, and waiting for him in the ring was his newly won crown, which he took from King Woods last week. Heymans aid he was so overwhelmed with emotion and that this had been in the works all week. Heyman then said there is no one in the history of WWE that deserves to be crowned the King as much as the Head of the Table and the Tribal King Roman Reigns.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO