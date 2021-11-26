ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland says new ‘Believe’ Magic Keys are all sold out

By Tracy Bloom, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( KTLA ) — Disneyland on Wednesday stopped selling its Believe Key, which is the second-highest tier of the new “Magic Key” annual passport replacement program.

The $949 pass is the second to be listed as sold out in as many months. Disney stopped selling the top-priced Dream Key option — which cost $1,399 — in late October, around the same time the company raised some ticket prices to enter the Anaheim theme parks.

That still leaves the two cheapest levels available for purchase — the $649 Enchant Key and the $399 Imagine Key — although the latter is only available to Southern California residents.

“Due to the popularity of the new Magic Key program and in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests, the Believe Key is sold out at this time. The Enchant Key and Imagine Key — the other Magic Key types — remain on sale at this time. All Magic Key holders, including current Dream and Believe Key holders, will continue to have access to Magic Key holder benefits, such as the Magic Key terrace, specialty merchandise, select discounts, an upcoming Magic Key holder month, and many more special experiences, some announced and others yet to be announced.”

– Official at Disneyland Resort

Both the Enchant Key and Imagine Key passes have more blackout days and allow the user to hold fewer reservations at a time than its more expensive counterparts, and neither includes any sort of parking option. (By contrast, the Dream Key came with parking while the Believe Key’s was discounted).

It was not immediately clear how many Believe and Dream keys have been sold.

Disneyland updating Roger Rabbit ride, changing scenes featuring Jessica Rabbit

The Disneyland Resort launched its Magic Key program back in August, after retiring the popular annual passports earlier during this year amid a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give users access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, via a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened back in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

