ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Said To Be Investing Up To $188M To Ramp Up Capacity At Giga Shanghai

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVyZr_0d71bQpl00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will spend up to $188 million to ramp up capacity at the Giga Shanghai and hire another 4,000 employees upon completion early next year, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing a company report.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company would begin work to "optimize" the production line for Giga Shanghai in December and finish it by April next year.

The project involves expansion of the stamping workshop, body shop, painting workshop, final assembly workshop and logistics operation center.

The ramp up will take the Tesla total employee count to 15,000 heads once the project is completed, as per the report.

The electric vehicle maker has not disclosed the actual capacity increase but it aims to partly achieve the ramp up with more working hours and the number of employees in addition to the frequency of material turnover.

Why It Matters: The Giga Shanghai started operations in 2019 and currently manufactures both Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. It is divided into a vehicle production area, a pilot area, a parts production area and a joint workshop as a repair shop.

Tesla had in its second quarter earnings revealed that it has successfully shifted its “export hub” from Fremont Factory and established the Shanghai gigafactory as the primary export hub.

The Shanghai manufacturing facility was originally meant to cater to local demand.

Building locally made Tesla in China is a key milestone for Tesla as it relies on the world’s largest automotive market for future growth as well.

Tesla analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities had last week said he expects China could account for 40% of Tesla’s deliveries in 2022.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.63% higher at $1,116 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Launches Crypto Project

Kimbal Musk — the billionaire brother of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) technoking Elon Musk — has announced the launch of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) aimed to allow for "decentralized philanthropy." What Happened: Musk announced the launch of the Big Green DAO in an attempt to "decentralize philanthropy," according to a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Manitex Bags $18M Order For Oil & Steel Aerial Platforms In Italy

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has secured an order worth ~$18 million for Oil & Steel aerial platforms from a major utility company in Italy. The company plans to begin product delivery in the second half of 2022. Oil & Steel, part of Manitex's subsidiary PM Group, has an installed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Blowing the whistle on Tesla will cost you $50

Tesla's new piece of merchandise linked to the widely anticipated all-electric Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle, has sold out within two hours after CEO Elon Musk pitched it on Twitter. The die-cast whistle designed to resemble Tesla's delayed electric pickup was launched for sale at $50 on the company's website on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Shanghai#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Fremont Factory#Wedbush Securities
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Texas gets closer to Model Y ramp with new set of completed reviews

Tesla Gigafactory Texas is running full speed towards the company’s target for initial Model Y production. To help accomplish this, the massive electric vehicle production facility recently completed the reviews for five of Giga Texas’ key facilities. The completed reviews stand as yet another step for the project, which has all but closed the gap with its counterpart in Germany.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Cybertruck 'Intentionally An Insane Technology Bandwagon,' Says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s upcoming Cybertruck would be an “insane technology bandwagon.”. What Happened: Musk made his comments on Twitter and said the vehicle would “reach far into a post-apocalyptic future & bring that technology to now.”. Musk had first showcased the...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Rivian Stock a Buy?

Rivian has delivered 156 electric vehicles as of the end of October. The company has entered an agreement with Amazon for deliveries of 100,000 electric vans in 10 years. Rivian and Ford have ended their partnership, though Ford has retained its roughly 12% stake in Rivian. You’re reading a free...
ECONOMY
Fox News

Elon Musk thinks this Toyota tech would make Tesla's yoke steering wheel 'ideal'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was discussing the brand's unusual yoke-style steering wheel on Twitter this week when he suggested an update that would make it better to use. The rectangular interface is being incorporated into Tesla's latest models to offer an unobstructed view of the instrument cluster, according to Musk, and hearkens the brand's future autonomous driving capability. However, videos have shown it can be awkward to use in situations that involve turning it more than 180 degrees, as when negotiating tight turns and parallel parking.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
insideevs.com

Tesla Tech Partner Says More Carmakers Want In On Giga Casting

One of the things Tesla is doing differently to all other established automakers is how it creates the structure for its vehicles. Instead of having multiple smaller pieces assembled together, Tesla has instead opted for fewer much bigger parts to be used and thus dramatically reduce complexity (and cost in the long run), as well as weight.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The trillion-dollar Tesla gamble

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. Six weeks this autumn showed just how crazily detached Tesla the stock has become from Tesla the company. During a stretch of 19 trading days from Oct. 8 to Nov. 4, Tesla shares soared 57%, to a peak of $1,230. The catalysts: a healthy, profitable third-quarter earnings report, followed by a Hertz news release unveiling its plans to buy 100,000 Teslas for its rental fleet. These were meaningful business milestones—signs that Tesla’s once-radical electric vehicles were moving deeper into the commercial mainstream.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Popped, Then Dropped Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) raced out of the gate Wednesday morning, climbing 2.3% in the first couple minutes of trading before beginning to fall back. But don't be disappointed that Tesla is giving back some of its gains today -- the long-term news about this growth stock looks propitious. So...
STOCKS
CNBC

Why Volkswagen is beating Tesla in Europe

Germany-based Volkswagen Group has risen from the ashes of its 2015 emissions scandal to become the EV market leader in Europe, where the company reported that it had 26% market share in the first half of 2021. While Tesla's Model 3 has been selling well in the region, Volkswagen's local manufacturing, brand familiarity and cheaper price points have helped give it an edge over Tesla.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Tesla takes on Apple’s Polishing Cloth with a $50 ‘Cyberwhistle’

A Polishing Cloth is perhaps the very last thing one would expect from a tech giant like Apple. But the overpriced accessory managed to sell so well that buyers are facing order delays until late January. It is perhaps why Elon Musk decided to launch a similar accessory of his own dubbed the ‘Cyberwhistle’ – a tiny little Tesla Cybertruck that you can fit in your pocket and actually blow a whistle with!
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy