Salvation Army In Sacramento Serves Up Hundreds Of Meals To Those In Need

(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old boy opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect is in custody after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford,...
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against a former Justice Department official Wednesday as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. The vote to pursue charges against...
The Women's Tennis Association will not hold any matches in China, Steve Simon, WTA's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday. In the statement, Simon accused China of responding to Peng Shuai's accusations of sexual assault by a government official with "censorship, coercion and intimidation." "When on November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai...
CNN's Chris Cuomo said he is embarrassed after being suspended by the network on Tuesday following new revelations about his involvement in the campaign of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to defend himself from allegations of sexual harassment. "It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing....
A key accuser against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell returned to the witness stand to face-cross examination about allegations Maxwell helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse her when she was a teen
