Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specs Comparison

I have the luxury and privilege of testing a lot of smartphones. Obviously, I get my hands on the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies and OnePluses of the world, but because I’m based in Hong Kong in Southern China, I have access to obscure Asian releases too, like the Royole FlexPai 2 or the Leica Leitz 1. It would not be hyperbole to say I have got my hands on every relevant smartphone released this year. And so when I say the Vivo X70 Pro Plus was the best camera phone I tested a few weeks ago, I really meant it. Because my points of reference aren’t just the usual two or three phones from Apple and Samsung. Instead, I’m referencing, like, a dozen flagships, from Apple and Samsung … plus Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, OPPO, OnePlus, Meizu, Leica, Motorola, Sharp, Microsoft, Lenovo, and ZTE.

