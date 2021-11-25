ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specs Comparison

By Michele Ingelido
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe usually publish comparisons between the specifications of the latest phones in the market. But while browsing the popular phones among our readers, we noticed that there are two old devices still popular nowadays: the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro. These handsets were released in early 2019, but they...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone unveiled

We have already seen a number of new smartphones from Vivo this week like the Y50t and Y15A and now we have another device, the Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone. The Vivo Y54s 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also has a virtual RAM feature that will give you an extra 2GB of RAM.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo Y54s goes official packing a Dimensity 700 SoC, Big battery

BBK subsidiary Vivo is one of the biggest brands out of China and you won’t have to look very deep to find out why. The brand has been consistent in releasing amazing smartphones ranging from budget models to premium mid-ranger and flagship models. In recent times, Vivo has released quite a number of Y series models and it seems the tech giant isn’t ready to rest. The Vivo Y54s has now joined the fray in China.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivo#Design#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Android#Internal Storage#Ips#Super Amoled#Ghz Qualcomm#Micro Sd#Software#Funtouch Os Android 9 Pie#Gps Wi Fi 802 11
Phone Arena

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Night Mode Camera Comparison

On a chilly November night, we went for a stroll by the water with the Pixel 6 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on a mission to find out. We captured a bunch of photos using the main cameras, switching night modes on and off, capturing dark alleys and summer bars that at this time of the year and the late hour were inhabited with mostly cats.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo V23e 5G stops by Geekbench, reveals its chipset

Vivo released the V23e a few weeks ago, and the company is getting ready to launch the V23e 5G on November 23. That's the date when it will debut in Thailand. A promo poster went up a few days ago, revealing that unlike the 4G model, the 5G version of the V23e would have a 44 MP selfie camera (the V23e 4G goes with a 50 MP shooter instead).
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo V23e 5G color variants, configuration revealed before launch

Vivo is all set to announce the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone in Thailand on Nov. 23. Ahead of the launch, reliable tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the official renders and configuration of the V23e 5G. The Vivo V23e 5G will be arriving in two colours such as Sunshine Coast and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
gizmochina.com

Alleged upcoming vivo NEX series model numbers emerge

Chinese handset maker vivo is rumored to launch new models in the vivo NEX series for months. We have been mostly only hearing about the expected specs. But for the first time, the alleged model numbers of the devices have been tipped. According to 熊猫很禿然 (Panda is bald) on Weibo,...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus: The two best camera phones of 2021

I have the luxury and privilege of testing a lot of smartphones. Obviously, I get my hands on the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies and OnePluses of the world, but because I’m based in Hong Kong in Southern China, I have access to obscure Asian releases too, like the Royole FlexPai 2 or the Leica Leitz 1. It would not be hyperbole to say I have got my hands on every relevant smartphone released this year. And so when I say the Vivo X70 Pro Plus was the best camera phone I tested a few weeks ago, I really meant it. Because my points of reference aren’t just the usual two or three phones from Apple and Samsung. Instead, I’m referencing, like, a dozen flagships, from Apple and Samsung … plus Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, OPPO, OnePlus, Meizu, Leica, Motorola, Sharp, Microsoft, Lenovo, and ZTE.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Vivo X70 Pro Review: Split personality – Camera upgrade, Processor downgrade

Vivo X70 Pro is one of the most pocketable smartphones with a great camera setup for still photography. Vivo recently released the X70 Pro device as part of their mid-year refresh. AndroidHeadlines did a review of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus a few days ago but now it’s time to take a look at its younger sibling the X70 Pro in this review.
NFL
technave.com

vivo Y76 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The vivo Y76 5G is powered by a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM. The device also has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2408 pixels, 401 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4100 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.8mm device thickness and weight 175g, running on Android 11, Funtouch 12.
WORLD
gsmarena.com

vivo Y76 5G announced with Dimensity 700, 50MP camera, and 44W charging

Vivo unveiled the Y76s 5G about a couple of weeks ago, and today the company followed it up with the vanilla model. The vivo Y76 5G looks similar to the Y76s 5G, and the internals aren't all that different either since the only changes you see are in the chipset, OS, and camera departments.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

vivo V23e 5G is now official with 50MP main and 44MP front cameras

As expected the vivo V23e 5G made its official debut in Thailand today. The smartphone packs a Dimensity 810 chipset, an OLED screen and a solid camera setup for (the equivalent of) $400. The vivo V23e 5G has a 6.44" OLED screen with a waterdrop notch. Inside it is a...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

vivo Y76 5G appeared on Geekbench with MTK Dimensity 700

A few weeks ago, vivo had launched the Y76s 5G in China with a price tag of ~RM1172. Here, we spotted the Y76 appeared on Geekbench and it is going to launch by today. According to sources, the device will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and run Android 11 out of the box. Besides that, it is expected to come with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, based on the previous rumours the device could feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz of refresh rate.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA database

A new TENAA listing for vivo’s upcoming Y32 (V2158A) has been populated with images of the device. It looks quite similar to the Y33s with a waterdrop notch and triple camera setup on the back. The Y32 also features a flat frame just like the Y33s. vivo Y32 (V2158A) images...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Vivo’s next Android device is a very powerful tablet

Vivo’s smartphone business flourished in the last couple of year soon after Huawei’s fall into disgrace. The Chinese company has been active on all fronts, so it’s no wonder that the next Android device it plans to bring to the masses is a very powerful tablet. Tipped by Digital Chat...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo Y21e Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 680 spotted

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone called the Vivo Y21e. The alleged phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with some of its key specs. It reveals that it may debut as the world’s first phone powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. A Vivo phone with model...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Moto G12 pricing and variants leaked, launch seems imminent

Motorola has recently launched a host of G-series of smartphones such as Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 in multiple markets. Fresh information reveals that the company will soon the Moto G12 handset, which appears to be a low-budget device. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has teamed up with My Smart Price to share the leaked information on the pricing, variants and color options of the Moto G12.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy