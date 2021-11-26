ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penalties doom Cowboys in OT loss

By Adam Bradshaw
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0negHu_0d71agyI00

ARLINGTON, TEXAS (SILVER STAR NATION) – In the end it came down to overtime and a pass interference penalty as the Las Vegas Raiders edged the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in a Thanksgiving thriller at AT&T Stadium.

The Raiders lead the entire game until a burst of Cowboys offense in the fourth quarter left things tied 33-33 at the end of regulation.

In a game that had a little bit of everything, including a Tony Pollard 100-yard kickoff return for a Cowboys touchdown, the Raiders prevailed with a short field goal with just over four minutes left in the overtime period.

The Cowboys had the Raiders at third down and eighteen yards before cornerback Anthony Brown suffered his fourth pass interference penalty of the game. The penalty gave the Raiders the ball deep in Cowboys territory and kicker Daniel Carlson won the game on what amounted to an extra point kick.

The Cowboys fall to 7 and 4 with the loss, while the Raiders improve to 6 and 5 with the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Doom#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nexstar Media Inc
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy heading into this Thursday night’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints. That being said, the team did officially rule out one of their wide receivers due to an injury. Cedrick Wilson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury. This...
NFL
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Announces His Status For Thursday Night

The Cowboys desperately need a spark on the offensive side of the ball. CeeDee Lamb could be that spark. The Dallas Cowboys fell 36-33 to the Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving day. Lamb didn’t play in that game because of a concussion. However, it sounds like the young star will return...
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Mickey: Reflecting on Cowboys loss

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys players and coaches are answering questions Monday about how the Denver Broncos made the team look so bad on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The four and four Broncos dominated every aspect of the game, putting a damper on quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from his 2 week […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Dallas offense nowhere to be found in 30-16 loss against Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right calf […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Mickey: Cowboys need to regroup

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Following last Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the four and four Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys need to get back to playing the way they did in their six-game winning streak. It was quarterback Dak Prescott’s first game back from his calf-strain injury, and he was admittedly rusty. The defense […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Mickey’s keys to beating Denver

FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — After a road win against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys are back home to take on the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Dak Prescott is back to take the reigns after sitting out against the Vikings due to a calf injury. According to the Cowboys injury report, tight end […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

190
Followers
111
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy