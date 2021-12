DB Schenker is a big noise in logistics and shipping. It has more than 74,200 people working at 2,100 locations in over 130 countries around the world. It has just placed an order for 1,470 fully electric trucks manufactured by Volta. It will be the first company to use prototypes of the Volta Zero starting in the spring of next year. The lessons learned from that testing will be incorporated into the production versions of those 1,470 trucks, which will be used at 10 locations in five countries, according to CarScoops.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO