Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

The Cowboys have lost their last two games and three out of the last four. It is tough to look at this team right now and recognize them. Whether it be injuries, other circumstances, or just a flat out lack of consistent quality of play, this team looks nothing like the unit we saw reel off six straight wins earlier this season. The Cowboys head into the month of December looking to get back on track as the division race gets tighter and as a team there are many questions still left unanswered. Here are ten thoughts on Thursday’s game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO