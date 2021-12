By the headline, you’d be correct in assuming that the VGK had a good night at T-Mobile against the Edmonton Oilers. But that didn’t happen. The VGK self-imploded in the last 2 minutes and 10 seconds of the first period, allowing Edmonton to score twice on their last 2 shots of the period. Robin Lehner had stopped the first 14 Edmonton shots in the first 17:50, but when the horn sounded, Edmonton was leading 2-0 on 16 shots. Edmonton went on to win the game by a score of 3-2.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO