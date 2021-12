Two residents and a firefighter were hurt early Tuesday during a house fire in Upper Macungie Township, authorities report. Fire crews we dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. to the 8100 block of Main Street for what was initially reported as a chimney fire with a woman on the second floor unable to get out, the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post. It was later identified as a kitchen fire with entrapment, the post said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO