Lilith also went to the sea to do the second dimension, the first test of the self-developed new science fiction game “Apocalypse of Eden”, what does it look like?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/For two-dimensional mobile game lovers, the current game market is undoubtedly their golden age. From the leading manufacturers to the independent teams, all actively participate in this invisible scroll, and the result of the scroll is one after another explosion that makes players love it. Now, another...

Game Trailers: Beyond a Steel Sky The Second Developer Diary

Developer Revolution Software and Publisher Microids also show the second developer diary Beyond a steel sky. It is dedicated to the story of the cyberpunk adventure. Beyond a steel sky is out tomorrow for PS4 and PS5. The Switch version will follow on December 2.
Steam praise rate exceeds 90%!This game breaks through any imagination you have of the word “outrageous”

[GameLook special manuscript, please indicate the source for reprinting]. GameLook report/What can a deer do in the city? “DEEEER Simulator” (hereinafter referred to as “Very Ordinary Deer”) developed by Gibier Games and published by PLAYISM was launched on Steam on November 23. It currently ranks first in the new product praise list with a good score of 90% of Steam praise. The price is 50 yuan in the district.
Playstation News: New Dreams update brings Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale and DreamShaping 2.0

Hold onto your buttresses – the dungeon-crawling, monster-slaying, castle-crashing Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is out now!. Exclusively available to play in Dreams, Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is a third-person dungeon crawler made by Media Molecule and designed to test the skills of only the bravest adventurers. Whether you’re after frantic combat against strange and silly foes, puzzles to tickle your brain cells, or a showdown against a dragon with huge teeth (and an even bigger ego), Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale has you covered.
The battle visual novel gets its first gameplay

After the opening video, Light now also has the first gameplay for the “battle visual novel” Magatsu Barai released. And you immediately get detailed insights. The video lasts 18 minutes. In the game you take on the role of Hayato Isurugi. The young apprentice of a spiritualist enjoys his peaceful...
CD Projekt RED believes Cyberpunk 2077 “will be seen as a very good game in the long run”

Adam Kiciński, president of CD Projekt RED, believes Cyberpunk 2077 will one day be considered a very good game. The technology is advancing and the problems would be solved. In an interview with the Polish business newspaper Rzeczpospolita (through VGC) Kiciński argued that the brand created was so well known that, despite the rough start, the game will one day be seen as a success.
Force of the Soul is shown in the second trailer

Publisher Oizumi Amuzio and developer Byking have another trailer for the team fight game Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul released for PlayStation 4. In addition, they also have the official website updated. There you will find many more photos and Japanese information, for example about the world and the characters.
Aegis Rim appears for Nintendo Switch and gets the next chance

The Pretty Good (says our review and says a nomination for The Game Awards 2020) 13 sentries: Aegis Rim coming out next year for Nintendo Switch. Atlus announced this today during a livestream for the game’s second anniversary known. The release is scheduled for April 14, 2022 in Japan and...
This life-size Lucario helps you (not really) with washing dishes

Life-sized Pokémon plushes are not uncommon. But they almost always go viral, partly because fans discover just how big this Pokémon actually is. This is of course no secret, everything is in the Pokédex. But at least they study the dimensions and are then amazed at how big or small...
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Deluge Of Very Positive Reviews On Steam, Developer Is Excited

A few days ago, CD Projekt RED president Adam Kiciński made the point that Cyberpunk 2077 would be seen as a very good game in the long run for several reasons. This argument was, shall we say, ridiculed by some. But reality is catching up with that, at least on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 was and is available there for 29.99 euros as part of the fall sale.
Playstation News: One of Warframe’s biggest secrets revealed

We’ve been developing Warframe now for nearly nine years strong, working diligently to create an experience that is much more than a looter shooter with fast, frenetic, and visceral action combat. Warframe boasts a dramatic cinematic storyline that we’ve spent years crafting, and often spent just as much time strategizing how we hide its epic plot twists and shocking turns that our players really value to this day.
Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi is a new visual horror novel

Publisher Mebius has created the visual horror novel Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi (The Seven Mysteries of the Narugami Academy) announced. The release is planned for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in the summer of 2022. Shuichi Sakagami plans to write an article about the seven mysteries of the school...
Dead Cells “The Queen and the Sea” DLC Announced

Motion Twin Announces “The Queen and the Sea” DLC For dead cells Bee. The release is planned for early 2022 and a teaser trailer can already be seen. dead cells is available on August 7, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
higherperspectives.com

December 4 New Moon Asks: "What Does Your Story Look Like In 2022?" Here's How To Find Out

New Moon in Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius is set to take place on December 4, 2021. Being the last new moon of the year, it could be the most important. This is the time where we need to celebrate how far we've come and focus on what we want to change. Let the power of the new moon guide your goals, and intention for the new year. Here's what to expect.
twincitiesgeek.com

How Does the MCU’s Fictional Multiverse Line Up with Real-World Science?

Over the past 10-plus years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has established multiple pillars from which its more fantastical elements stem. But—like its comic-book counterparts—the science we’ve seen depicted in these films is often indistinguishable from the magic we see from the universe’s sorcerers and witches. In the MCU, science and magic tend to go hand in hand. While the creatives behind the films do make a point to ground some of their science in reality, the majority of fans most likely aren’t coming to these movies for their sense of realism.
Cartoon Brew

30 Years Ago: The CG Secrets of the Ballroom Sequence in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

In 1991, it was still the very early days of relying on digital techniques to help make animated features, and even live-action features. Although Disney had began using its Pixar-developed Computer Animation Production System (CAPS) system for digital ink and paint and Pixar itself had already demonstrated the power of cg animation in several shorts, computer animated features were still something to dream of. But then came Beauty and the Beast’s ballroom dance sequence, in which the possibilities of digital techniques were explored a little further.
