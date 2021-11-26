Lilith also went to the sea to do the second dimension, the first test of the self-developed new science fiction game “Apocalypse of Eden”, what does it look like?

New Moon in Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius is set to take place on December 4, 2021. Being the last new moon of the year, it could be the most important. This is the time where we need to celebrate how far we've come and focus on what we want to change. Let the power of the new moon guide your goals, and intention for the new year. Here's what to expect.

