VASE BY SU Immortalizes Blue-Eyes White Dragon With Latest Sculpture

Beyond Plain White: Possibilities of Sculptural Suspended Ceilings. In architecture and interior design, ceilings are fundamental elements that combine functionality with aesthetic features such as colors, textures, and materials. While providing quality and comfort, unique and well-thought ceilings can create a dramatic visual impact, defining a building’s tone and character. However, even though a room’s “fifth wall” is a crucial design component, it is not frequently emphasized in architectural projects – or not nearly as much as decor, furniture, wallpaper, or other elements that define interior ambiance. It is therefore important to explore the numerous creative opportunities that a ceiling can offer, beyond the typical plain white shade that continues to dominate in most interior spaces.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO