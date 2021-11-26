ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nate Oats Explains his Costly Technical in Loss to Iona

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pzef4_0d71W8sb00

With a little over 12 minutes left in Thursday's game, Alabama held a 46-37 lead over Iona. Alabama head coach Nate Oats got irritated with a call on a ball out of bounds and expressed his frustration by throwing a water bottle.

According to Oats, he believed he saw the play clearly and asked the official farther from the play to help out the official who was on top of it. Neither agreed with him, and he threw the bottle that resulted in him getting called for the technical foul. It a major part of a 10-1 run for the Gaels.

"My tech was in the middle of that, that's one me," Oats said. "Wasn't timely on my part."

Immediately after the technical, Walter Clayton Jr. made the two free throws for Iona. The Gaels scored on their next three possessions to tie the game at 47.

From that point on, the Crimson Tide could never build a lead greater than six points, and a few minutes later Iona took its first lead at 59-57 since the first half with 5:34 to go.

Alabama tied it a few times after that, but was never able to retake the lead, and the technical foul on Oats proved to completely shift the momentum and direction of the game.

The free throw line was a big difference in the game overall. Iona shot 16-21, and Alabama shot 13-25, 52%. In Alabama's last two losses (Thursday against Iona and the Sweet 16 loss to UCLA), the Crimson Tide shot a combined 24-50 from the charity stripe.

The Crimson Tide was previously undefeated in games in which Oats received a technical foul, but the head coach took full blame for his "stupid" decision.

"It was not a smart T," he said. "Coaches make mistakes too. I've got to own that one. We could've used those two points they got when they hit those free throws late in the game, and that's on me."

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

High school basketball player being investigated for postgame sucker punch

A high school basketball player is the subject of a police investigation after he ruthlessly sucker-punched an opponent this week. The incident took place after a basketball game in Iowa between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School on Tuesday. Following Nevada’s 72-47 win, a player wearing No. 4 on Carlisle unexpectedly attacked the player who was leading the handshake line for Nevada. The Carlisle player first punched the Nevada player in the gut and then hit him in the face.
NEVADA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaels
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Hire

USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and addressed the Lincoln Riley news immediately in his opening address. “The administration at USC [did] the right thing and they made a splash hire,” Williams said. “Bright, bright, bright future for USC football going ahead. Congratulations to Coach Riley. Like I say, USC, it’s only up from here. That is the truth.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Football: 3 potential bowl games for Panthers

The Pittsburgh football team has had an incredibly successful 2021 season, finishing 10-2 on the year and with a chance to win the ACC Championship. Regardless of how the title game turns out, Pitt will have its best season since 2009. If they can get to 11 wins, it’ll be the best finish since 1981— the year the Panthers won the Sugar Bowl.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy