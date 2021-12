Jimmy Kimmel really wants to join the MCU. We all know for a fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is assembling the most villains in any Spider-Man film we've ever seen and while the latest trailer only saw the reemergence of five villains from past films, rumor has it that the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe project will feature the multiversal version of the notorious Sinister Six. The identity of the supposed sixth member has yet to be revealed but judging by the baddies Tom Holland's web-slinger has had issues with previously, it would be safe to assume that it could be anyone from Vulture to Mysterio.

