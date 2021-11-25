ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Marine vet wounded by IED on Thanksgiving Day devotes holiday season to giving thanks to fellow troops

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo most, Thanksgiving connotes a joyous time of family, food, and celebration. But for Marine Sergeant Gabriel Martinez, the holiday marks a traumatic event that led to the loss of both his legs due to an injury he sustained while serving the U.S. abroad. Martinez was on his second...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Duty Calls: Volunteers use a million starts to thanks troops, vets

Susan Wells of Troy has led scores of Stars for Our Troops volunteers who have garnered thanks a million. For the past 11 years they have been cutting stars out of old tattered and faded American flags. After each flag is donated volunteers cut, wash and dry the blue canton before they cut the embroidered stars before placement in see-through pouches, according to Wells.
COHOES, NY
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Schools supporting troops this holiday season

GALION—The Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School, in cooperation with the Galion M.O.M.S. group, are showing their support for community members serving in the military through the “Support Galion Troops” program. The district-wide drive is taking place throughout the month of November. The Galion M.O.M.S. (Mothers of Servicemen and...
GALION, OH
Morgan Hill Times

Guest view: Giving thanks on Thanksgiving

As we draw nearer to Thanksgiving, I am reminded of this holiday’s origins and significance. There are some interesting and noteworthy parallels with today’s world, two years after Covid-19 began. While Thanksgiving has only been a national holiday since it was established in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln during the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Ied#Holiday Season#Marine#Semper Fi America#Americans
Blue Ridge Muse

Thanksgiving Day? Thankful for what?

Thanksgiving is an interesting holiday. It is not a religious expression. It does not honor any person. It does recognize a “harvest meal” by Colonial Pilgrims. As the History Channel notes: “The holiday continues to be a day for Americans to gather for a day of feasting, football, and family. In other words, a holiday to honor gluttony.”
FLOYD, VA
capecoddaily.com

Campaign Launched to Give Holiday Gifts for Deployed Troops, Local Vets

HYANNIS – A campaign has been launched by Cape Cod Cares for the Troops that aims to provide holiday care packages and stockings to deployed troops and local veterans of the Armed Forces. The organization will be holding their 14th annual Christmas Care Package party at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club in… .
ADVOCACY
laborpress.org

A Few Words of Thanks This Holiday Season…

New York, NY – Since Thursday is Thanksgiving, I wanted to take a personal approach to my column and offer the readers of LaborPress a heartfelt thought to support the spirit of this holiday. We are living in historic times. The life we had before Covid hit is becoming a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bouldercityreview.com

Give thanks for holidays

As we celebrate today’s holiday, I hope you are all able to enjoy the day surrounded by those you love. We have so much to be thankful for today. Family, friends and good food among them. For the first time in many years, both of our girls will join my...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thanksgiving: Many reasons to give thanks

Though few of us are involved in the harvest season these days, most of us take part in the celebration of all for which we have to be thankful — including the embarrassment of riches with which we are blessed in this country. It is easy, when faced with day-to-day struggles, to forget how much we take for granted here.
FESTIVAL
Watauga Democrat

Disabled American Veterans provide holiday meals to fellow High Country vets

BOONE — Disabled American Veterans, Watauga County Chapter 90 partnered with Ingles and App State student members of the National Guard and ROTC to supply Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need throughout the High Country through its Holiday Meals program on Nov. 23. While the DAV Chapter 90 has run...
BOONE, NC
Cottage Grove Sentinel

CG honors, thanks vets

The community took time to honor veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 in a Veterans Day ceremony held at the Cottage Grove Armory. With ample space for attendees to space out during the ceremony, Cottage Grove VFW Post 3473 and American Legion Post 32 helped organize and conduct the event. The...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Hospital Foundation thankful for giving spirit this holiday season

It’s here! It is the time of year I refer to as “Food Season!” It begins with Halloween and all the chocolate appetizers! As fall progresses into winter, we take full advantage of nature’s abundance and share our good fortune with family and friends. It is also time to share the bounty with others that need a bit of help this year. I have found the people of the Kern Valley to be thoughtful and generous in spirit. Let us continue that tradition this year. This year, I will be hosting 30 family members for Thanksgiving. I can’t wait. I love having all my family around me at the holidays – warts and all!
KERN COUNTY, CA
pinalcentral.com

Thanks for vet's welcome

Several weeks ago, my neighbor across the street had a garage sale. Another couple who are friends were helping. They learned I was a 27-year Navy veteran and we talked briefly about my time in Vietnam and the Submarine Force, where I spent most of my career. My neighbor stopped me a couple of days later and asked me to write my name, rank and dates I spent in the Navy on a piece of paper for him. I did that and thought no more about the request. The weekend before Veterans Day, my wife and I took a week trip to San Diego to visit family. Upon return, my neighbor came over to our house and presented me with a beautiful quilt made by Sharon Mace to thank me for my military service. It included my name, rank, branch of service and date of honor embroidered into the quilt. Also attached was an honor coin thanking me for my service.
MILITARY
hometownsource.com

Give generously this holiday season

We didn’t see it coming. The COVID-19 world-wide pandemic swooped into our lives suddenly in March 2020, interrupting or ending every aspect of normalcy. More than 17 months later many are still struggling with the causality loss, the two greatest being personal with the death of a loved one and economic with reduction in work hours or the end of a job.
ADVOCACY
Denton Record-Chronicle

This Thanksgiving, give thanks for our teachers

It was in the third grade that our teacher told us what Thanksgiving is all about. I was just beginning to understand English. It was like a gong went off in my head. She wrote the word “thanksgiving” on the board, separated it into two words, reversed them and said that on this day our nation is “giving thanks” to God. They were allowed to say that back then. No one in my house had ever known what Thanksgiving meant. I was the first to understand enough English and was eager to share.
FESTIVAL
williamsonherald.com

Thanksgiving dinner gives thanks to veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and other issues have wreaked havoc on many local budgets this year, making it difficult for those who were already living paycheck-to-paycheck. Over the past five years, members of the Williamson County Republican Career Women have raised funds to purchase Thanksgiving food boxes for local veterans...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
mynews13.com

Marine veteran works to improve the lives of her fellow Central Florida vets

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After serving in the Marine Corps for two decades, Central Florida veteran Kat Gates-Skipper now makes it her mission to help recognize and celebrate other veterans across the Sunshine State. What You Need To Know. Former Marine now serves by celebrating other veterans. Kat Gates-Skipper says...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Thanksgiving is a year-round practice of giving thanks

When the Pilgrims sat down to what some regard as the first Thanksgiving 400 years ago in what is today Plymouth, Mass., they hardly had the market cornered on giving thanks. For local Wampanoags, and Indigenous people throughout North America, gathering to give thanks was already a familiar custom, taking place not just annually, but 13 times throughout the lunar, calendar year — a cycle known as the Thirteen Moons or Thirteen Thanksgivings.
FESTIVAL
WBRE

Army veteran honors fellow vets in their final days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent research shows rates of military veterans in hospice are higher than other medicare recipients. A patriotic poem is one heard by veterans in Allied Services Hospice Care. The poem is part of a veterans recognition program launched in June 2020 by U.S. Army vet Ronald Skamanich of Duryea and his […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy