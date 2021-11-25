Marine vet wounded by IED on Thanksgiving Day devotes holiday season to giving thanks to fellow troops

Several weeks ago, my neighbor across the street had a garage sale. Another couple who are friends were helping. They learned I was a 27-year Navy veteran and we talked briefly about my time in Vietnam and the Submarine Force, where I spent most of my career. My neighbor stopped me a couple of days later and asked me to write my name, rank and dates I spent in the Navy on a piece of paper for him. I did that and thought no more about the request. The weekend before Veterans Day, my wife and I took a week trip to San Diego to visit family. Upon return, my neighbor came over to our house and presented me with a beautiful quilt made by Sharon Mace to thank me for my military service. It included my name, rank, branch of service and date of honor embroidered into the quilt. Also attached was an honor coin thanking me for my service.

MILITARY ・ 3 HOURS AGO