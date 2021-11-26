ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosion outside school kills 8 in Somalia's capital

By Abdi Latif Dahir
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya — A large explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital Thursday killed at least eight people and injured 17 others, police said. It was the latest in a series of deadly attacks as Somalia experiences a tense election period and an enormous humanitarian crisis. A vehicle packed...

#Somalia#African Union#United Nations#U N#Al Qaida#Al Shabab#The African Union Mission#Radio Mogadishu
