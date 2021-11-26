ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

9 Seo Kang Joon K-Dramas To Watch While Waiting For His Military Discharge

By binahearts
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Seo Kang Joon announced his military enlistment date, the sounds of hearts breaking could be heard from all over the world. Seo Kang Joon brought joy and a heartwarming presence to the industry that will definitely be missed for a couple of years. While we await his return, here are...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Seo Kang Joon Shares Update In Live Broadcast Ahead Of Upcoming Military Enlistment

Seo Kang Joon shared a final update for fans ahead of his military enlistment!. On November 18, Seo Kang Joon held a live broadcast on Instagram where he proudly stated, “I’m going! In order to fulfill my military duty, which every healthy Korean man must do, I’m going to the military soon. I wanted to share my final farewell before enlisting.”
MILITARY
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Cast In Drama That Park Seo Joon And Han So Hee Are In Talks For

On November 18, an industry representative reported that the actor has been cast in the upcoming drama “K Project” (working title, previously known as “Gyeongseong Creature”). In response to the report, his agency MSTeam Entertainment commented, “Wi Ha Joon is starring in ‘K Project.’ The exact details are currently being...
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Park Seo Joon and Kim Go Eun Top the Japan Viewer Poll on Favorite K-drama Female and Male Stars

I still remember when Bae Yong Joon and Choi Ji Woo would top every Japan viewer poll on anything Hallyu related for a good decade and more after Winter Sonata swept the nation. They’ve dropped off for years now but it’s still interesting to see which Korean stars are resonating with Japanese audiences and I get they definitely have a vibe and preference. For the ladies, a recent Japanese audience poll on favorite K-actress has Kim Go Eun topping the list, followed in second by Han Hyo Joo, then IU in third, Kim Yoo Jung then fourth, and Park Min Young rounding out the top 5 spot. For the men, it’s Park So Joon then Lee Min Ho, third spot is Park Hyung Shik, then Gong Yoo, and finally Cha Eun Woo squeezes into fifth. Some of these names have been popular in Japan also for years but the new arrivals in recent years have got to be Kim Go Eun and Cha Eun Woo. Some of the K-dramas that were popular in Japan which got these names ingrained with J-viewers include Why Secretary Kim, Moonlight Drawn by Stars, Hotel Del Luna, and oldies like Boys Before Flowers, Brilliant Legacy and Coffee Prince.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Watch: Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, And More Observe Year-End Romances In Star-Studded Film “Happy New Year” Teaser

Upcoming film “Happy New Year” shared a heart-fluttering new teaser!. “Happy New Year” centers around the people who come to Hotel Emrose, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seo Kang Joon
Person
Yoon Park
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Park Hae Jin
Person
Joo Won
Person
Lee Kwang Soo
Soompi

Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, And More Open The Doors To Love In Film “Happy New Year” Poster

Upcoming film “Happy New Year” revealed an exciting new poster!. “Happy New Year” centers around the people who come to Hotel Emrose, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.
MOVIES
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, And Gong Seung Yeon Are Entangled By Fate In New Drama “Bulgasal”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” (literal title) has shared an intriguing sneak peek of the relationships between its characters!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
WORLD
Soompi

Jung Hae In And Lee Je Hoon Share Praise And Gratitude For Each Other After Working Together On Lee Je Hoon’s Directorial Debut

Jung Hae In’s upcoming film “Blue Happiness” has released new stills of the actor!. “Blue Happiness” is part of the “Unframed” project, a series of short films directed by actors Park Jung Min, Choi Hee Seo, Son Seok Gu, and Lee Je Hoon. Directed by Jung Hae In’s close friend Lee Je Hoon, the short film “Blue Happiness” reflects the realistic concerns of young adults in their 20s and 30s through the boom of investment techniques such as stock trading. In addition to Jung Hae In, the cast includes Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Da Ye, Tang Jun Sang, and Pyo Ye Jin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#American
Soompi

Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mina, And Kwon Soo Hyun Confirmed For New Drama With Seo In Guk

Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mina, and Kwon Soo Hyun will be joining Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo in the upcoming drama “Minamdang: Case Note” (literal title)!. “Minamdang: Case Note” is based on a popular web novel of the same name by writer Jung Jae Han that was serialized on Kakao Page and won the grand prize at Kakao Page’s web novel contest. The upcoming comedy mystery is about the events that unfold as former profiler Nam Han Joon becomes a baksumudang (male shaman).
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

QUIZ: Which Current K-Drama Should You Be Watching Right Now?

There are a plethora of K-dramas that have premiered recently, just in time for the holiday season. It’s the perfect time to be cuddling up with some good K-dramas. If you’re stuck trying to figure out which one of the many you should be watching right now, take this quiz and let us help you!
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Are Each Other’s Target Of Affection In “Snowdrop” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming weekend drama “Snowdrop” released new character posters of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Im Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Eun Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance.
WORLD
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Is Willing To Humor Lee Dong Wook In Upcoming Drama “Bad And Crazy”

TvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy” released new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” Starring Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more, the redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol meets K, a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Uses Questionable Methods In His Pursuit Of Justice In Upcoming Drama “Bad And Crazy”

TvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy” shared its first glimpse at Wi Ha Joon’s character!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” Starring Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more, the redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Soo Yeol meets K, a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
WORLD
Soompi

Byun Woo Seok And Kang Mina Captivate With Their Beauty In Teasers For New Historical Drama

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal translation) has released the first stills of Byun Woo Seok and Kang Mina!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama that is set during the period of the Joseon era when prohibition laws were at their strongest. It is about the romance between Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), Joseon’s greatest inspector who is known for living a very principled life.
MOVIES
International Business Times

'The Marvels' Star Park Seo-Joon Wants To Be A Good Role Model For Fans

He may have reached the level of success most of his peers in the industry could only dream about but Park Seo-Joon makes sure he stays grounded. At the very least, "The Marvels" star says he wants to be a "good influence" on his fans by being picky about the roles on his TV and film projects.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Seo Kang Jun reveals his short haircut ahead of his enlistment

Actor Seo Kang Jun communicated and interacted with fans ahead of his enlistment. On November 18, Seo Kang Jun had a live broadcast through his agency's official Instagram account. The actor explained, "I suddenly decided to do a live broadcast. I'm not used to this." He then continued to share, "I cut my hair everyone. I wanted to cut my hair short for a long time but I had the opportunity (enlistment) to do it, so I just cut it. I'm satisfied with it. How about you guys?"
WORLD
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Thanks Former Co-Star Lee Jong Suk For Supporting His New Drama

Lee Jong Suk sent his former co-star Wi Ha Joon a gift to the set of his new drama!. Wi Ha Joon is currently filming the upcoming drama “Bad and Crazy,” which is being directed and written by the same team behind OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” It also stars Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Soo Ae And Kim Kang Woo Raise Tension In New Teaser For Upcoming Drama “Artificial City”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Artificial City” has released a new teaser!. “Artificial City” is a new mystery thriller set against the backdrop of an art museum that belongs to Sung Jin Group, a major conglomerate that holds the reins of both the political and financial spheres of South Korea. The drama will tell the story of the greed and ambition of those who strive to reach the top of society.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

SHINee’s Minho to star in upcoming Netflix K-drama ‘The Fabulous’

Minho of K-pop boyband SHINee and actress Chae Soo-bin have cast as leads of Netflix’s upcoming K-drama series The Fabulous. The streaming giant announced the casting of both Minho and Chae in a statement to The Fact earlier today (November 18), nothing that it has “confirmed” the upcoming production of The Fabulous, along with its two leads. Netflix Korea also teased the new drama with a post on social media.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy