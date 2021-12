If you plan to purchase a real Christmas tree this holiday season, AAA urges you to have a plan to get it home safely. In a previous AAA study, nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home. Additionally, 44% of Americans admit to transporting a tree using unsafe methods: 20% will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack; and 24% plan to place the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured. This improper handling can lead to road debris, which in turn leads to crashes and injuries or death, as well as vehicle damage such as scratched paint or torn door seals.

