Basketball

Schroeder leads Knights to victory

By Bill Battle battleb@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

Grant Schroeder scored 31 points to lead the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights to a 59-53 win over Rolla in the BSN Shootout Friday night. “It was a good win, coming down and playing them on their home court,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The first game, you...

