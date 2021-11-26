Saints' Andrew Dowell: Exits Thursday's game

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction. On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season. The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of...
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
