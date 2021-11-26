ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Pair of QB hits in win

 5 days ago

Barrett furnished two solo tackles and was credited with two quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 30-10 win...

CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette hilariously trolls Tom Brady after win

The Buccaneers needed a massive performance from Leonard Fournette against the Colts, and they got one. Leonard Fournette is doing everything in his power to gain some traction as one of the most beloved running backs in Buccaneers history. The past 16 games for Fournette have been extremely impressive, and the game against the Colts was one of the best of his career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s 3-word admission about thrill of beating his former rival Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a multitude of battles during his run with the New England Patriots, including against the Indianapolis Colts. The future Hall of Fame quarterback faced off against the Colts a staggering 18 times, with four of them coming in the playoffs. Brady finished his Patriots career with a keen 14-4 record against them to go along with 38 passing touchdowns.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Fan confidence buoyed by Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers

Washington’s exciting win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday has provided a strong boost to fan confidence, which had fallen as low as 16% a few weeks ago. With the team at 3-6 but still in a position to compete for an NFC wildcard spot in the postseason, fan confidence has jumped to 49%, with the fan base split almost equally between those who believe in the direction of the franchise and those who don’t.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will face off in a battle of NFC South teams. Tampa Bay has been enjoying an outstanding season, posting an 8-3 record through 11 games. Atlanta is surprisingly in the playoff hunt at 5-6, and they would gain plenty of momentum with a win over one of the NFC’s best. Below, you’ll find NFL odds along with a pick and prediction for the Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 13 clash.
NFL
FanSided

Despite losses, Buccaneers still have best odds to win Super Bowl

Despite losing two straight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still the current favorites to win the Super Bowl. It just goes to show you can truly count out the Buccaneers. In the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday“ is thrown around fairly often. The 1999 film of the same name certainly helps, but it really has to do with the fact that I’m literally any week any team can beat any team regardless of how good or bad they may be.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores in Monday's win

Godwin caught all six of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-10 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for seven yards. Godwin started the scoring by taking a screen pass 13 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. That play gave him three scores in his last four outings, all of which have seen teammate Antonio Brown (ankle) sidelined. Godwin also nearly found the end zone a second time Monday after an impressive run-after-catch sequence to close the first half, only for it to be negated by a holding call. Regardless, it was another strong showing from the wideout, who was reliable on underneath and crossing routes all night. Whether or not Brown returns in Week 12, Godwin will strive to keep his momentum going in an interesting matchup versus the Colts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Crazy stat proves Buccaneers’ Tom Brady is the GOAT QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar QB once again proves that he’s one of the best (if not the best) signal-callers to ever play in the NFL. After winning his seventh Super Bowl ring last season with the Bucs, Brady continues to cement his legacy in the league with one incredible feat after another.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: One catch in win

Bernard did not log a rushing attempt, secured his only target for three yards and returned one kickoff for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday night. Bernard logged a return opportunity for the second straight game and played six special-teams snaps overall alongside eight...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s GOAT status gets shaded by Scottie Pippen

After recent remarks from Scottie Pippen to former teammate Michael Jordan, he is now voicing his opinion on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has dominated the league and become a household name since his reign in New England. However, seven championship rings and five MVP awards isn’t enough for Pippen to agree with the GOAT’s nickname.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Logs six targets in win

Brate brought in two of six targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday night. The veteran tight end wasn't able to pay another visit to the end zone as he had in Week 10, but Brate was able to tie his season high in targets. He wasn't exactly efficient with his opportunities, however, although he did encouragingly log 35 snaps (45 percent) despite Rob Gronkowski's return to action from a back injury. Due to his generally modest role, Brate remains a consideration only in very deep formats and as a DFS dart throw.
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Buccaneers beat down the Giants for 30-10 MNF win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat down the woeful New York Giants on Monday night. The Buccaneers won 30-1o over the Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 7-3 this season. Tampa Bay improved to 5-0 at home. The loss dropped the Giants...
NFL
New York Post

Only a win over Buccaneers validates Giants’ ‘make a run’ belief

TAMPA, Fla. — It starts with belief. The rest of the world can listen to the Giants and scoff. The rest of the world can interpret their words as pure delusion, the kind of stuff that gets you out of bed as a football player but doesn’t carry the day on the field during a game. The rest of the world can laugh at the words “make a run.”
NFL
ESPN

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski back, Buccaneers back in win column

TAMPA, Fla. -- After enduring two straight losses for just the second time in his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady got back in the win column with a 30-10 victory over the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football. "Losing two straight sucks in...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 30-10 win over the Giants

- WR Mike Evans recorded his 72nd career touchdown in the game, breaking Mike Alstott’s team record (71) for the most total touchdowns in Buccaneers team history. Evans finished with six receptions for a team-high 73 yards and one touchdown. SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWNS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY. Rank Player (Seasons) Total...
NFL
UPI News

Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers in a lopsided victory over the New York Giants. Brady completed 30 of 46 passes in the 30-10 win Monday at Raymond...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Is the Colts’ game Sunday vs the Buccaneers “Must Win”? JMV Thinks So

Indianapolis – Last week on his show JMV said that going 1-1 vs the Bills and Buccaneers would be a success in terms of how the team looks and their postseason chances heading down the stretch. The Colts thrashed the Bills in Buffalo, something that surprised Colts fans nationwide and now JMV has decided to change his tune. He’s known for stamping games “must win” early in the season, even in Week 1 if necessary, so listeners wanted to know if JMV thought the Colts needed to win on Sunday vs the defending Super Bowl Champs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers takeaways after dominant Week 11 win over Giants

With another dominant win in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seems as if Brady and the gang have turned things around after coming out flat the past few games. Now that Rob Gronkowski is back in their rotation and ready to help them defend their title, the Bucs are once again looking like a lock for this year’s Super Bowl.
NFL

