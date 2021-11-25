ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

South Park Jumps to the Future, Kills Off [Spoiler] in Post COVID Special

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBWl1_0d71Q6BZ00

You think you’ve aged a lot during the pandemic? You’ve got nothing on the boys — sorry, make that men — of South Park , who reunite under tragic circumstances in the new Post COVID special, now streaming on Paramount+.

The hourlong event picks up far into the future, decades after the show’s core four have stopped speaking to one another. Stan, now an online whiskey consultant in a relationship with a holographic Alexa, is stunned to receive a phone call from Kyle, who informs his elementary school pal that Kenny McCormick… is dead. Like, for real this time.

News of Kenny’s death affects everyone who knew him, including Jimmy, who’s now a late-night talk show host — as comedians named Jimmy are wont to do. The newly crowned “king of woke comedy” is so distraught by the news, he cancels on his scheduled guest, none other than “First Lady Tom Kardashian.” (Am I the only one disappointed that we didn’t get to meet Tom?)

All of the usual suspects descend upon South Park for Kenny’s funeral, including Cartman, whose apparent conversion to Judaism doesn’t sit well with Kyle. And can you blame him? He’s likely traumatized from all those years of antisemitic bullying at Cartman’s mitten-covered hands. (Speaking of Cartman’s iconic look, turning his hat into a yarmulke was a stroke of genius.)

But the more everyone talks about Kenny, who apparently grew up to become a celebrated millionaire scientist, the more it starts to look like his death was no accident. The gang concludes that Kenny must have been killed while investigating the origin of the coronavirus, a mystery which deepens when Stan discovers that his research leads back to Tegridy Farms.

Kenny’s on-record cause of death is a new strain of the coronavirus called COVID Delta+ Rewards variant, and since one citizen in South Park is revealed to be unvaccinated (way to go, Clyde!), everyone is forced to quarantine within the town limits. There’s a pretty amazing moment where Clyde explains that he doesn’t want to get vaccinated because he’s allergic to shellfish, so if someone who makes the vaccines happened to have recently eaten shellfish, it would be bad. “It’s a general sense of shellfish-ness,” he says. (Get it?)

Stan confronts Randy at the Shady Acres Retirement Community, but his dad isn’t exactly thrilled to see him, as he blames Stan for both Sharon and Shelly’s death. Apparently Stan’s parents wanted a divorce after the pandemic, and because the farm was a major source of their conflict, Stan decided to burn it down… unaware that Shelly was in the barn. As for Sharon, she couldn’t handle her daughter’s death, so she shot herself.

Randy later comes clean to Stan about the origins of the coronavirus — complete with his back-alley pangolin sex, which I had finally purged from my brain — but he attempts to spin it into being China’s fault, all part of their plan to rob America of its tegridy. (“Space Jam 2 came out, and we all just kind of… gave up. We lost our tegridy, and it was all by design. They needed us to lose it.”)

Stan meets up with everyone else at the hospital, where they deduce that Kenny has hidden a flash drive with vital information up his butt, which they reluctantly retrieve. A video on the flash drive reveals that not only was Kenny attempting to travel back in time to prevent the pandemic from happening, but he also blames the collapse of society on his “three d–khead friends, Stan, Kyle and Cartman.” He claims they “ruined everything when they let COVID break up their friendship and become argumentative, combative, pessimistic a–holes.”

“Let’s face it, guys, we killed Kenny,” they deduce after reflecting on how they lost their sense of fun and sense of humor. The pandemic was a test, and they failed.

The episode ends with a return to South Park Mental Asylum Plus, where Kenny’s right-hand man “Victor Chaws” is being held. But it isn’t until we see the name tag on his door that we realize it isn’t Victor “Chaws.” It’s Victor Chaos . (You know, I was wondering where Butters has been!)

Your thoughts on this time-bending South Park special — the first of many? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

South Park's Kids Are All Grown Up (!) in Post COVID Special — Watch Teaser

Prepare yourself, South Park fans: Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman aren’t in fourth grade anymore. The new South Park: Post COVID special (premiering Thursday, Nov. 25 on Paramount+) jumps forward years into the future — where the four boys are now middle-aged adults. A new teaser for the special (which you can watch above) shows us a couple of clips of the boys in their elementary school prime and says, “We’ve been through a lot… everything has changed… what will the future hold?” A grown-up Stan (sporting graying temples) gets a call from a grown-up Kyle (now with a full red beard),...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

La Brea Recap: The One in Which We Learned That [Spoiler] Is [Spoiler]?!?!

This week on NBC’s La Brea, we learned about another sinkhole and the war that ensued in 10,000 B.C., all building to perhaps the show’s most bananapants reveal yet! IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. In the course of collecting themselves after the flash winter storm, the survivors finally realize that they need to start planning for long-term survival, and no mini greenhouse made out of car windshields is gonna cut it. Just then, Lily cries out from the woods, and Eve, Levi et al start chasing after what turns out to be Isaiah, the little blonde boy from the fort. The rugrat’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fear the Walking Dead Recap: At Last, [Spoiler]'s Fate Is Revealed

The bulk of Sunday’s eventful Fear the Walking Dead swirled around Strand, his head growing heavier and heavier as it wore the crown. But not even the shocker at the climax of his part of the hour could compete with the moment that viewers had been waiting and waiting for: Alicia’s return — and Alycia Debnam-Carey’s first appearance since Season 6. In Strand’s leg of “The Portrait,” though he turned away pretty much everyone who sought refuge at the tower — even folks that Howard noted might have been of use — he allowed in Morgan, if only to let June...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

How to Watch the ‘South Park: Post Covid’ Special Online for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman will make their Paramount+ debut when “South Park: Post Covid” premieres on the streaming platform November 25 in time to make your Thanksgiving watchlist. In “South Park: Post Covid,” the gang is navigating post-pandemic life. Fans will also get to see adult versions of Kyle and Stan reconnect over the phone after Covid changed everything. “You remember when we were little...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Covid#Spoiler#Bullying#Paramount#Judaism#Tegridy Farms#Covid Delta Rewards
epicstream.com

South Park: Post COVID Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & Updates: Stan, Kyle, Cartman And Kenny All Grown Up, New Promo Video Shows

The time shift in the teaser is, of course, the most startling moment of the entire 40-second promo. South Park fans are going to be seeing the gang as they've never been seen before – all grown up. The first trailer for the new South Park special, titled South Park: Post COVID, is a continuation of the hour-long Comedy Central pandemic special, which aired back in September 2020.
TV SERIES
NME

Watch Stan and Kyle as adults in ‘South Park: Post COVID’ trailer

The first trailer for ‘South Park: Post COVID’ has been released, showing adult versions of Kyle and Stan. The made-for-TV film is the first since creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a deal with Comedy Central which renewed the show through to season 30 and ordered 14 films for US streaming service Paramount+.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park: Post Covid’ Film Paints Stark, Bland (Hilarious) Pandemic Future

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: Post Covid.] It is going to be a long 40 years — at least that is how South Park sees it concerning the pandemic. South Park: Post Covid, the first of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, giving a stark, bland outlook on the future — albeit in hilarious fashion from the show’s creators. Without going into too much detail here, the hourlong special (part one of two which will drop on the streaming service next month) catches up the characters of South Park 40 years down the...
TV & VIDEOS
KESQ

‘South Park: Post Covid’ imagines a future after the pandemic

Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman navigate life after the pandemic in “South Park: Post Covid,” streaming now on Paramount+. We see some of the boys as adults in the animated special. “You remember when we were little as friends, we said we’d always be there for each other when things...
PARAMOUNT, CA
ComicBook

South Park: Post COVID Reveals the Futures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny

The first of 14 hour-long specials/movies from South Park, this one titled South Park: Post COVID, premiered on Paramount+ today (something immediately ridiculed by the show itself with a title card denoting it as a Paramount+ movie that is "not a movie, it's a made for TV movie.") and with it came a surprising look into the future of South Park. Set decades in the future, in a world after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, the special sees the main four kids of the series as adults reuniting for the first time in years. For those curious in what happens we'll recap some of it below along with the biggest revelations about the character's future. Full spoilers for South Park: Post Covid below!
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: South Park: Post Covid

Adult animated sitcoms that have had more than ten seasons or so traditionally like to throw in the “future” plots. The Simpsons seem to do it every season, Family Guy has done it a bunch of times with an increasingly depressed Stewie, and now South Park checks in with a surprising entry that kicks off over two dozen movies for the franchise that will air exclusively for Paramount+. To me, it looks as following South Park in a more grown-up setting will almost act as a Paramount+ spin-off all-the-while also continuing to do the same ol’ South Park that we know and love today for Comedy Central proper.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

South Park Post-COVID Special Reveals Shocking Death of [SPOILERS]

To everyone's surprise, a chilling phone call brought the news of a death.. Was he purposely killed?. Warning! This article contains spoilers for South Park! Read at your own risk!. One of the longest-running satirical comedy animated series remains to be relevant as South Park released their Post-COVID Special and...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

When does part 2 of South Park's Post Covid special come out?

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared an insight into how the beloved characters of the show are dealing with a post covid world with a new two-part animated movie event, titled South Park: Post Covid. As part one landed on Paramount+ this week, fans are curious to...
MOVIES
TVLine

TWD: World Beyond Recap: Penultimate Episode Makes a Casualty of [Spoiler]

What wearing a red shirt is to Star Trek crew members, making plans for the future is for Walking Dead characters. Yet in the penultimate episode of the AMC drama’s World Beyond spinoff, one of our young survivors made that fatal mistake and… Well, suffice it to say, they are no longer one of our young survivors. How’d it happen? And to whom? Read on… ‘SOMETIMES HELPING HURTS LIKE HELL’ | As “Death and the Dead” began, Jadis was chagrined to learn that Leo & Co. were detonating bombs all over the place, in the process blowing to smithereens any number of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy