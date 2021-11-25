ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elijah Moore wins NFL Rookie of the Week for performance vs. Miami

By Jets X-Factor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day where most give thanks, New York Jets fans certainly have a lot to be thankful for when it comes...

NJ.com

Jets’ Elijah Moore reaching new heights in rookie season

After a rough start to his rookie season, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is finally coming into his own. The second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss has shown significant improvement in the past three games, reminiscent of his eye-catching efforts during training camp. Want to bet on the NFL?
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Elijah Moore has breakout performance in loss to Dolphins

The Jets (2-8) had their chances in Sunday’s disappointing, 24-17 loss to the Dolphins (4-7). And while it wasn’t the outcome they wanted, there was a silver lining in a glimpse of what could very well be the future of the franchise. Veteran Joe Flacco did exactly what he was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Five things that matter from Week 11, with Deebo Samuel, RB, and Elijah Moore's breakout

It can be easy to overreact to any given week in Fantasy Football. Sometimes, you have to, or else you'll miss out on the potential next big thing. But you have to know if what you're overreacting to matters. A running back getting five carries and breaking off one long touchdown run might be just what he needs to break into a bigger role, but it also could just be that he get lucky on one play against a soft defense in a blowout.
NFL
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elijah Moore, Ashtyn Davis among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 11 loss to Dolphins

The Jets played Miami close and could have won on Sunday, but New York couldn’t do enough in the moments that mattered most in Week 11. While the Jets did break their streak of allowing at least 30 points or 400 yards, the defense failed to stop the Dolphins at critical moments in a 24-17 loss. That included a huge touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa and missed tackles throughout the contest. The offense played admirably at times but only one player really shined in defeat.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets

Seasons like the Jets' current one tend to hide a lot of good. The youth is very young, the injuries are very painful, and the losses can have you at a loss. But good things are happening for head coach Robert Saleh and his team as they continue to change the culture and build the foundation for the future. The offense is one of those good things.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookies: A Tough Week For NFL Rookies in Week 11

It is becoming wildly repetitive saying this, but this week, the NFL left most of us scratching our heads. Just be thankful that head-scratching is only proverbial because if it weren’t, we would all be bald by now. It is truly unbelievable how teams’ performances have fluctuated so much from week to week, and there isn’t any explanation for it. This season has been the definition of “Any Given Sunday” because, as we see every week, anyone is beatable, and it doesn’t matter how good the team that wins is. This was also a very down week for the rookies, as none took a starring role. Even Mac Jones, whose Patriots shut out the Falcons, didn’t have a great game and had very pedestrian numbers. Three rookies did take advantage of a down week, thankfully and deserve to be talked about, so here we go.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets’ Receiver Elijah Moore Is Starting to Catch On

With all the hoopla surrounding 2021 first-round quarterback Zach Wilson, second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flown under the radar. That all changed however against Miami. Moore posted eight catches for 141 yards and added a touchdown. In the midst of a 2-8 season, there is no question, this kind...
NFL
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Pepsi Zero Sugar Nfl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavien Howard had some high praise for Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore

The Miami Dolphins defense was one of the main reasons they improved to 4-7 on Sunday against the New York Jets, their third win in a row. They held the Jets to just 17 points despite some strong efforts from New York’s weapons. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore had the biggest day for their offense, totaling 141 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions including a 62-yard slant against Byron Jones.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE

