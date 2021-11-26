Fire marshal: One dead in western NC house fire

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials in western North Carolina say that a 54-year-old woman has died in an early-morning house fire in Burke County.

Fire Marshal Mike Willis told WBTV that a call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire in Morganton. Firefighters arrived at the scene, and the single-story home was fully ablaze.

The fire marshal said that one of the home’s occupants told first responders that someone was still inside. Crews worked to put the fire out and began search and rescue efforts.

Firefighters were unable to rescue the victim in time due to the intense fire conditions.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Mary Louise Mode. Willis said the fire originated from a heating source in the home.

