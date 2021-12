CLEVELAND — As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its second year, there's a side effect that is sticking with those who have not fully recovered. Chanin Patsouras says she felt she was losing her mind when everything she ate and smelled was off. She says she felt 'crazy for a little bit' until she found a Facebook page where people were sharing similar stories. That, at least, made Chanin feel better.

