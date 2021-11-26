ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Salvation Army fed hundreds in Springfield for Thanksgiving Day this year

By Bailey Strohl, Chris Six
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPpob_0d71Obud00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A full Thanksgiving meal was served at the main headquarters on West Chestnut Expressway in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

“This is such a wonderful way to start Thanksgiving. It reminds you really what it’s all about. That feeling of community and people sitting at the tables and talking,” says Salvation Army Major Jon Augenstein.

More than 300 hundred people were expected at the salvation army of Springfield for a true thanksgiving dinner. Major Augenstein says the event is returning to normal this year after the pandemic put a halt on big gatherings.

He says dozens of volunteers have come back to serve those that would otherwise go without.

Walgreens to open $30 million micro-fulfillment center in Missouri

“What’s wonderful is these volunteers are motivated on a day when people are thinking about being with their own families,” Major Jon Augenstein. “They give a part of their day to come here and make it special for people who can’t get together as a family. They come from all walks of life. They are young, they’re old, sometimes it’s an entire family.”

That’s the case for Derek Vickery, and his two daughters. Vickery says he volunteered for the first time at Harbor House in Springfield last Thanksgiving.

In 2021, he’s come back to serve again. This time, with his whole family.”

“I really wanted them to see what it was like to really give out and help out in the community, because sometimes kids think well we get to do this and this and go places and kind of show them you know, hey, there are other things we can do than going out to a nice big dinner when we can serve someone,” Derek Vickery, a volunteer for Salvation Army.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest shopping weekend of the year

On a day where a gym is transformed into a dining hall filled with smiles, warm food, and full bellies, serving meals to those in need fulfills the Salvation Army’s motto this year, “Hope Marches On.”

“When I take the food around to them or a piece of pie or even their drink, they just seem really grateful,” says Vickery. “Everyone I’ve talked to so far is like thank you so much; this is awesome. We wouldn’t have had a meal if it wasn’t for you guys.”

“I mean, it’s why the Salvation Army is here to provide these opportunities for the community and to share God’s love,” adds Major Augenstein.

As Thanksgiving wraps up, The Salvation Army says it’s next focus is on providing Christmas toys and meals to hundreds of families in Springfield. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $1 million by 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Eden Village 2 opens its doors

SPRINGFIELD, MO.–Springfield’s second tiny home community celebrated its grand opening today after nearly a year of construction. Eden Village 2 will provide affordable, permanent housing for 24 individuals. It’s located on Brower Street, off West-Bypass and Nichols in west Springfield.  Those behind the project say Eden Village 2 focuses on folks who are both disabled and chronically […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Non-profit offers solutions to Springfield’s affordable housing crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Partnership of the Ozarks is again providing recommendations to the City of Springfield on how to best use federal funding to address its affordable housing crisis.  The non-profit and City Council met on Tuesday to give an update on Springfield’s homeless population, available services, and possible solutions to increasing the city’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Kevin Hart and Sam’s Club announces $100,000 donation to Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, Sam’s Club, Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart celebrated five organizations making a big difference in children’s lives by surprising them with $100,000 each through a series of virtual and in-person announcements across the country.  One of those organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. The money will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire at Walnut Manor Apartments near JQ Hammons Parkway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire is underway at the Walnut Manor Apartments near the JQ Hammons Parkway. A total of 8 fire trucks are on the scene and the building is emitting large amounts of smoke. Firefighters are hosing down the building. The Republic Fire Chief has confirmed with one of our reporters that the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering $50 gift cards for those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, November 30, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer $50 gift cards for people seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic. Individuals who receive a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will receive a gift card after each dose. Those […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Thanksgiving Dinner#Volunteers#Christmas#Harbor House#The Salvation Army
KOLR10 News

Oh the weather outside is… warm?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Abnormally warm temperatures are being felt across the Ozarks, ranging from 15-20 degrees above average for December. Wednesday is the start of December, and the weather feels far from the beginning of December. Temperatures have been warm the last several days, but even warmer temperatures are forecast later this week. Wednesday temperatures will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Homelessness in Springfield: what can be done?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council met Tuesday afternoon to discuss Springfield’s homelessness problem.   Residents of Springfield have been sharing their concerns with city leaders about the increase in the homeless population.   At Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders heard from President and CEO of Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO), Janet Dankert, and Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention Michelle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KOLR10 News

Sam’s Club on Sunshine to close until December 1 for cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Sam’s Club location at 3660 E Sunshine Street will close until December 1 so a third-party cleaning crew can sanitize the building. According to a Sam’s Club spokesperson, the store will close at 4 p.m. Monday and is part of a company-initiated cleaning program. Below is an official statement from Sam’s Club: […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How warm temperatures are affecting springtime plants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- It is the first day of Meteorological Winter, but it feels more like Spring. The warm temperatures are nice for outdoor activities like walking, raking leaves, and cleaning up the garden. Robert Balek, Horticulture Field Specialist at the Missouri Extension, states the weather is confusing the plants like tulips and daffodils, with some […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bubba the tortoise back on his feet after skateboard success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dickerson Park Zoo resident Bubba the tortoise is back on his feet after spending nearly a month on a skateboard. DPZ Spokesperson Joey Powell says Bubba is adapting well and is still receiving treatment for a wound on the bottom of his shell near his tail. In October, crew members needed to develop […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 hospitalizations double in two weeks, hospitals look ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending upwards again in the Ozarks. It’s prompted CoxHealth to reopen its dedicated COVID-19 unit in late November in order to manage capacity. As of Monday, November 29th, COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals have doubled, from 40 to 80, in the last two weeks. Greene County is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree arrived today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It will begin to look a lot like Christmas Monday in Jefferson City. The Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree arrived between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday. The tree’s arrival shut down a portion of Madison Street. The tree will be on display on Governor Mike Parson’s lawn. This year’s tree was donated […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy