Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands During Date in New Photo

By Brenda Alexander
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West is going full speed ahead with her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder and the comedian have had a PDA-filled relationship for fans, they have been lined until at least Kardashian's SNL performance in October. The couple recently held hands as they stepped out in...

extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
TMZ.com

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone. We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
E! News

Kim Kardashian and North West Deliver the Sweetest Thanksgiving Treat With New TikTok Channel

Watch: North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram. Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!. On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker References Future Baby Name With Kourtney Kardashian In New IG Comment

While quoting his favorite movie, Travis Barker left fans speculating that he and Kourtney Kardashian might have a baby after the two lovebirds tie the knot!. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for Halloween. The couple dressed up in not one, not two, but (at least) three different costumes, and it was their True Romance-inspired getup that had fans buzzing over the possibility of another Kardashian baby. Kourtney, 42, shared a photo on Sunday (Oct. 31) of her and Travis, 45, dressed up like Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from the 1993 film. Kourt quoted Patrica’s closing monologue – “three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool” – which prompted Travis to comment, “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and North West Have Launched a Joint TikTok Account: Watch Their Videos!

Kim Kardashian and North West have made their TikTok debut!. The 41-year-old reality star launched the account @KimAndNorth with her oldest daughter on Thanksgiving Day, and it already features over 20 videos from her family's holiday. The first post premiered on Thursday morning, a brief video of the mother-daughter duo having a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.
hotnewhiphop.com

Van Lathan Trolls Kanye West With Pete Davidson Photo

For Kid Cudi's birthday dinner in 2019, the rapper went to a restaurant with an eclectic group of guys, including Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson. At the end of the night, Davidson allegedly picked up the tab for everyone, and he later complained that the dinner was very expensive because Kanye had ordered a little bit of everything for the table. As Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian moves on from her marriage by dating Pete Davidson, many have joked that this is Pete's way of getting back at Kanye for making him pay that one night, and now Van Lathan is making jokes about that night too.
