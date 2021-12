The breakup between former Fifth Harmony member Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes may not have been as mutual as their original statement alluded to. Just weeks after spending the Halloween holiday together, Cabello and Mendes released a joint statement announcing their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." But sources are claiming that Mendes actually pulled the plug.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO