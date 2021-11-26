ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia, NZ dollars hit three-month lows, upbeat data no help

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near three-month lows on Friday and heading for another week of hefty losses as a fresh bout of global risk aversion overshadowed economic strength at home. read more

Some pointed to a warning from British authorities that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa could make vaccines less effective.

The Aussie was off 0.5% at a three-month trough of $0.7159 as markets across Asia declined. That brought the fall for the week to 1.1%, its fourth straight week of losses.

Bears were now eyeing the August low of $0.7106 and a break would open the way to a low from November last year at $0.6990.

The kiwi dollar fared even worse with a savage drop of 2.4% for the week to $0.6830 . That was just a whisker from the August nadir at $0.6807 and a breach would again return it to depths not seen since last November.

The retreat is in part the result of a broad-based rally in the U.S. dollar as economic data there runs hot and the Federal Reserve sounds more hawkish.

"The U.S. economy is booming and key Fed officials are talking about speeding up tapering, so the dollar train is likely to keep rolling," said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac.

"Lower levels beckon for both AUD and NZD near term."

While the Fed is talking of a quicker taper, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to insist that a rate hike is unlikely for all of next year. read more

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has already delivered its second hike, but still managed to disappoint hawks by limiting it to 25 basis points rather than 50. read more

Upbeat domestic data has offered some support with Australian retail sales jumping 4.9% in October, almost double market forecasts, as lockdowns began to be lifted.

Bonds got a boost from the general air of risk aversion with Australian 10-year yields back at 1.81%, compared to the top for the week of 1.93%.

New Zealand two-year swap rates extended their post-RBNZ decline to 2.15%, a drop of 28 basis point for the week. Markets are fully priced for another rate hike at the next RBNZ meeting in February, but have sharply scaled back wagers on a half-point move.

Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Australia shares set to drop at open; NZ falls

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday as the new Omicron coronavirus variant continues to keep investors jittery, with surging inflation risks further adding to concern over earlier-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 75.9-point...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares extend losses as Omicron concerns mount; Afterpay tumbles

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell at open on Thursday, as concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors jittery, while Afterpay fell over 5% after postponing meeting to vote on its $29 billion deal with Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.54% to 7,197.1...
ECONOMY
Sam Holmes
Reuters

S.Korean inflation hits decade high, boosting rate hike views

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a decade high in November, remaining above the central bank's 2% target for an eighth straight month and boosting the case for another interest rate hike next month. November consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls, stocks falter on Omicron variant concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. The major economic sectors on Wall...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,780.36 per ounce...
BUSINESS
#U S Economy#Australian Dollar#Australian Economy#New Zealand Dollars#British#Aussie#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Fx#Westpac#Rba#Rbnz
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen hovered near a seven-week high on Thursday while the rand and riskier currencies languished as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa and continued to spread globally. Early indications suggesting Omicron may be markedly more contagious than...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Australia's API shares soar on $613 mln Woolworths bid topping Wesfarmers

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API.AX) said it received an indicative buyout offer from supermarket giant Woolworths (WOW.AX) on Thursday, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$862.2 million ($613 million), sending its shares soaring over 18%. Woolworths' offer comes just weeks after API signed an agreement with retail conglomerate...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs hold near recent lows amid Omicron uncertainty

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted against the greenback on Tuesday, hovering around recent lows as markets assessed the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy. The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7143 at 0441 GMT, after hitting a three-month trough...
CHINA
South Africa
Sydney
Australia
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD seesaws above 2021 low after upbeat Australia Q3 GDP

AUD/USD holds onto the choppy trading range following Aussie GDP data. Australia Q3 GDP came in better than expected on both QoQ and YoY. Market sentiment dwindles amid Omicron concerns, fears of faster Fed tapering. US ISM PMI, ADP Employment Change and Powell’s testimony 2.0 will decorate calendar, virus updates...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Canadian dollar weakens by most in three months as oil tumbles

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Friday posted its biggest decline in more than three months against its U.S. counterpart as news of a new, possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked global financial markets. Global stocks (.WORLD) and oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as investors worried...
MARKETS
Reuters

Canadian dollar hits 2-month low on virus variant concerns

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slumped to its lowest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as news of a possibly new vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked global financial markets. Global stocks (.WORLD) and oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as investors scurried...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

