ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FOCUS-Locked in hotels: Hong Kong's COVID-19 rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots

By Jamie Freed
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Three pilots fired last week for leaving hotel room on layover

* Hong Kong maintaining a strict zero-COVID policy

* Pilot resignations have risen in recent weeks-Cathay

Nov 26 (Reuters) - One of Asia’s largest airlines, Cathay Pacific, is facing a revolt from pilots who say Hong Kong’s tough quarantine rules under its zero-COVID policies are endangering their mental health, leading to rising stress and resignations.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd last week fired here three pilots who breached company rules by leaving their hotel rooms during a layover in Frankfurt and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The government responded by forcing more than 270 people, including school children linked to their families, into tiny quarters at a state quarantine camp here.

Some pilots declared themselves unfit to fly here for their first rostered duties upon release.

The extreme example of pandemic-related precautions under China’s zero-COVID policy highlights the difficult working conditions facing Cathay pilots, all fully vaccinated, even as other Asian countries slowly reopen.

Cathay rivals including Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd have begun unwinding strict layover policies but the Hong Kong government is tightening rules further in line with the mainland, hoping to convince Beijing to allow cross-border travel.

“I don’t think I can keep this up,” one Cathay pilot who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters. “Just the stress of potential quarantine of my family and friends is taking a toll.”

Several other current and recently departed Cathay pilots told Reuters morale was low and resignations were rising a year after many had their pay permanently cut here by as much as 58%.

Extreme stress is a significant issue in an industry where any sign of psychological problems can make it difficult to get another job.

“What’s the risk if I say to them I’m a bit stressed?” asked a pilot who has spent more than 200 nights locked in hotel rooms away from Hong Kong since the pandemic began. “Does that affect my medical? And then you leave here and they ask have you ever been stood down for psychological reasons?”

The pilots also expressed frustration with the ambiguity of some government-imposed pandemic-related rules. Pilots, for example, are required to avoid “unnecessary social contact” for three weeks after returning to Hong Kong, but they are not given time off to compensate.

Cathay acknowledged to Reuters in a statement that pilot resignations have risen beyond normal levels since the end of October.

“Regrettably, the incident in Frankfurt has affected current sentiment,” the airline said.

TOUGH ROSTERS

Hong Kong classifies many destinations including the United States and Britain as “high-risk,” meaning Cathay pilots flying passengers inbound from those places are subject to two weeks of hotel quarantine.

To staff those flights, Cathay started running “closed-loop” rosters on a voluntary basis in February involving five consecutive weeks locked in hotel rooms with no access to fresh air or a gym and then two weeks off at home.

“I did it to earn some money, since the 50% pay cut (last year) made life much more difficult,” said a recently departed pilot who did two closed loops. “There are people currently in their 5th or 6th closed loop.”

Cathay said on Thursday some inbound flights during the peak demand season of December would be cancelled, indicating a lack of volunteers.

The airline said it recognised the strain on its pilots and had bi-weekly dial-in sessions to share concerns and programmes like a peer-based pilot assistance network as well as offering extended leaves of absence.

LEAVING HONG KONG

As conditions improve elsewhere in the world, other airlines including Emirates and U.S. cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc are head-hunting Cathay pilots, said those who spoke with Reuters.

Emirates, which has launched a recruitment drive for 600 pilots, declined to comment. Atlas did not respond to a request for comment.

The pilots Reuters spoke to said they expected more resignations next year when transitional housing and schooling benefits expired.

Cathay said it would employ “several hundred” new pilots and restart its cadet programme in the coming year.

Hong Kong’s strict rules led FedEx Corp to close its pilot base in the city last week, underscoring the dimming allure of the territory as a major logistics hub.

“I really, truly feel for people that are at Cathay,” a FedEx pilot who recently left Hong Kong said. “I am genuinely concerned about their mental health and how they are.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

More Chinese developers seek domestic bond issuance

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Three Chinese developers, including the main operation platforms of Country Garden Holdings Co and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion), the official registration system showed late on Wednesday, evidence Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hong Kong Government#Covid#Asian#Qantas Airways Ltd
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka: Passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): International arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID-19, the Karnataka government informed on Saturday in view of cases of 'Omicron' variant of COVID in other countries. "In view of cases of COVID-19 variant, Omicron (B.1.1529),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
omahanews.net

Pak restricts travel from 6 South African nations, Hong Kong over new COVID-19 variant

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday restricted travel from six southern African nations and Hong Kong amid rising concerns over the newly detected variant of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Saturday said , "the emergence of new variant makes it...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
dallassun.com

Asian shares drop as Covid-19 variant emerges in Africa, Hong Kong

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Fears of a new, more infectious variant of Covid-19 tore through Asian markets on Friday putting downward pressure on stocks. The hospitality sector took the biggest hit. The variant appears to have emerged just this week in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, and early reports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong finds two cases of new Covid-19 variant identified in Africa

(Nov 26): Two cases of the new Covid-19 strain raising alarm in parts of southern Africa have been found in travellers arriving in Hong Kong. A traveller from South Africa was found to have the variant — currently known as B.1.1.529 — while the other case was identified in a person quarantined in the hotel room opposite them, the Hong Kong government said late Thursday. That person may have been infected as air flowed between the rooms, according to the government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

How Hong Kong’s Strict Quarantine Rules Are Impacting Cathay Pacific

While certain parts of the world are beginning to shed some of their travel restrictions, these rules continue to impact airline operations elsewhere. Cathay Pacific is one airline that has been struggling of late, owing to Hong Kong’s strict quarantine regulations. It has had to cancel several flights due to hesitancy among crew to undergo such isolation.
LIFESTYLE
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 response, explained

Hong Kong’s approach follows mainland China’s, whereby the government has adopted the zero-COVID-19 strategy, which means how it sounds – they won’t reopen until case numbers hit zero. What’s Hong Kong’s tourism industry like?. Before COVID-19, Hong Kong was considered the most visited city in the world, and the tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

A Hong Kong quarantine hotel guest went maskless and wore a ‘selfish’ valve mask. His neighbor got covid.

Two coronavirus cases recently identified at a Hong Kong quarantine hotel are “very likely to be epidemiologically linked,” local public health authorities said Monday, leading a medical expert to slam face masks with breathing valves as “selfish.”. Following a public health investigation, which included an inspection of the Regal Airport...
WORLD
b975.com

JPMorgan grants Hong Kong staff up to $5,000 for hotel quarantine

HONG KONG (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co is offering to pay some of its Hong Kong-based staff up to $5,000 each for their hotel quarantine stay for personal trips, a memo from the Wall Street bank to employees seen by Reuters showed. The move, likely the first such announced...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific says crews must self-isolate upon return

HONG KONG: Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airlines has imposed new restrictions, including self-isolation, on its aircrews to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to the new regulations, those returning to Hong Kong from layovers abroad must remain at home and "avoid unnecessary social contact" for 21 days. Hong Kong,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kelo.com

Some Cathay Pacific staff released from quarantine in Hong Kong

(Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities said on Saturday they had ended a compulsory quarantine of 111 Cathay Pacific employees who had stayed in the same hotel in Germany as three pilots who tested positive for COVID-19. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fired the three cargo pilots who were infected with COVID-19 during a layover in Frankfurt, over an unspecified “serious breach” of crew rules while overseas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy