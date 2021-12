Tesla is offering free Supercharging rates during off-peak hours during the Thanksgiving holiday to avoid congestion at its stations. Thanksgiving is commonly known as the holiday that provides the most traffic on American roadways due to excessive traveling. As a result, gas stations, EV charging stations, and basically any station that is meant for refueling will be another recipient of long lines and excessive wait times. Tesla Superchargers will be no different, and since EV charging stations are less available than gas stations currently, they will likely be more congested than basically anything else.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO