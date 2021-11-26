ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check Team: A closer look at booster shot guidance

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG)- While enjoying your Thanksgiving feast tonight with friends and family, you may have taken a few extra precautions to make sure everyone was safe. You all may have also talked about wanting this pandemic to be over. A lot of people are traveling, shopping, a lot of...

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
U.S. Gets Closer to Approving COVID-19 Booster Shots for All Adults

The U.S. is moving to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized broader use of the shots Friday, seeking to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible.
Lamont encourages booster shots

VERNON - Gov. Ned Lamont today urged all state residents who were vaccinated for COVID-19 more than six months ago to get a booster shot. “We're 11 months into the vaccination program, and from my point of view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated," Lamont said today at a news conference outside Rockville General Hospital.
Fact Check Team: High drug prices crippling US consumers

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Nearly 80 percent of Americans describe the cost of prescription drugs as “unreasonable,” and view drug company profits as the top contributor to higher health care spending. The U.S. has the highest prescription drug spending per capita in the world and most Americans support efforts to lower those...
Booster Shots Strongly Urged

There is a push to get people the COVID booster shot by the holidays. Dr. Brandon Henry at the Texas-based Southwest Research Institute says their studies show that everybody loses about 50-percent of their antibodies six months after getting the COVID shots. That puts them at risk. So last week, the food and drug administration expanded its emergency-use authorization for COVID vaccine boosters to all adults over 18.
Questions about booster shots? Look no further

The topic of booster shots is becoming bigger by the week in the UB community and beyond as people seek to understand new guidance from public health officials. It wasn’t that long ago when many people received their first vaccination shot. Now that six months have passed, vaccinated people are increasingly asking about the need and protocols for receiving a booster.
Updated COVID Vaccine Booster Guidance

Everyone 18 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. Everyone 18 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. According to the latest CDC guidance, some groups should get a booster, and some groups may get a booster based on assessment of their individual risks and benefits. CDC recommendations on booster doses are based on the latest data with the goal of ensuring that people have optimal protection against COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and death.
FACT FINDERS: How Long Will the COVID Booster Last?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more adults get ready to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 booster, many are wondering how long this shot will last. There seems to be some good news on that front. Dr. Elizabeth Connick, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Arizona, says while we do not yet know exactly how long the MRNA booster will provide protection there is some encouraging data.
A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
Fact Check Team: Retailers expect shortages this holiday season

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Holiday shopping is in full swing this week. With gift-giving just around the corner, a lot of Americans are asking, what’s going on with those supply issues we kept hearing about?. Tonight, the Fact Check Team is looking into the crisis and how our economy is doing. We...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
CVS Just Banned This From All of Its Stores

From product recalls to continued shortages, CVS has seen its fair share of empty shelves over the last year. In July, the pharmacy chain pulled two different sun-care items from its stores after a report came out claiming that the products contained a chemical that could cause cancer. Then in August, the retailer had to place a purchasing limit on at-home COVID tests due to high demand and short supply. Now, CVS has just banned one product from being sold at any of its stores following complaints. Read on to find out what the pharmacy chain is pulling from shelves.
