In October, Boston College students who signed up to receive a flu shot also received a surprising proposition when they arrived at the clinic: they could get a COVID booster shot if it had been at least 6 months past the date of their second dose. Many were eager to receive the dose, even if they weren’t sure whether they qualified for this immunization. Not a month after the FDA first authorized the booster dose, students were lining up to build up their immune systems.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO