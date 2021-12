Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched Yellowstone's most recent episode, so be warned!. Considering how rabble-rousing is viewed within the Yellowstone ranch's bunkhouse, one might think that John Dutton would have reacted a lot more harshly to performative protesters. But as it goes on neo-western, the people you'd least expect to be like-minded end up being the ones who make connections. (Unless it involves Beth, for which there are few examples of like-mindedness in the high country.) So perhaps it wasn't SO surprising to see Kevin Costner's ranch owner cozying up to Piper Perabo's activist Summer, especially considering he's clueless about everything happening with Jamie.

